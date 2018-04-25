Chambers named STAR Student

  • 344 reads
Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:57pm

The Mississippi Economic Council and its M.B. Swayze Foundation sponsors the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program in an effort to encourage scholastic achievement among the state’s high school students. The STAR Program has two specific purposes:

1. Emphasize scholastic excellence and encourage greater scholastic effort among Mississippi students.

2. Recognition of the teaching profession.

The STAR Student program recognized students recently for academic and ACT test achievement. Students are awarded a certificate and medallion as recognition upon becoming a STAR student. The student was required to have an overall ACT composite score of at least 25 and an overall average of 93 or above in selected subjects in the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and first-semester twelfth grades. Meeting those requirements and selected to represent Forest High School as STAR Student for 2018 was Will Chambers, son of Tre’ and Deanna Chambers of Forest.

The STAR Student was asked to designate his STAR Teacher. Chambers choose Chantelle Herchenhahn as his STAR teacher for 2018. Herchenhahn, science teacher at Forest High School, was selected as the person who has made the greatest contribution to Chambers’ scholastic achievement.

 

Opinion:

Patriotism at its finest

Back in 1992 my wife, Danny, and I lived in a wonderful old farmhouse in the quaint north... READ MORE

Wake up Democrats
Rest in peace Cousin Dorothy Ray
Teachers are on the march
A fried egg fresh out of a chicken
Churches be vigilant

Obituaries

Gerry Michael Shoemaker

Gerry Michael Shoemaker, born September 3, 1964, in Morton, MS, passed away at his home in D’Lo... READ MORE

Mildred Jean Wilcher
Dorothy “Dot” Leonard
David Scott Bassett
Betty Naomi Chambers Davis
Millard Dewitt Shows

Social

Miss Hattie

This is the first time...ever...that we have had six grandchildren playing on six different... READ MORE

Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation
Union Grove/ Steele News
Ringgold News
Lone Pilgrim News
Midway News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.