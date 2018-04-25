Chambers named STAR Student

The Mississippi Economic Council and its M.B. Swayze Foundation sponsors the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) Program in an effort to encourage scholastic achievement among the state’s high school students. The STAR Program has two specific purposes:

1. Emphasize scholastic excellence and encourage greater scholastic effort among Mississippi students.

2. Recognition of the teaching profession.

The STAR Student program recognized students recently for academic and ACT test achievement. Students are awarded a certificate and medallion as recognition upon becoming a STAR student. The student was required to have an overall ACT composite score of at least 25 and an overall average of 93 or above in selected subjects in the ninth, tenth, eleventh, and first-semester twelfth grades. Meeting those requirements and selected to represent Forest High School as STAR Student for 2018 was Will Chambers, son of Tre’ and Deanna Chambers of Forest.

The STAR Student was asked to designate his STAR Teacher. Chambers choose Chantelle Herchenhahn as his STAR teacher for 2018. Herchenhahn, science teacher at Forest High School, was selected as the person who has made the greatest contribution to Chambers’ scholastic achievement.