Forest native, Butler, promoted in U.S. Army

A U.S. Army Promotion Ceremony was held March 30 honoring Forest native Chief Warrant Officer 4 Cleveland L. Butler.

Butler enlisted in the Mississippi National Guard in 1993 during his junior year in high school at Sebastopol Attendance Center. After graduating in 1994 he transferred his enlistment into the active duty U.S. Army as a 14S, Avenger Crewmember, with the rank of Private First Class.

As an enlisted soldier, Butler was an Avenger Gunner, Team Chief, Squad Leader, Instructor, Platoon Sergeant and Battalion Avenger Master Gunner in various Air Defense Artillery units across the globe. In 2006, he was selected to become a 14A, Command and Control Systems Integrator.

Butler has completed many operational assignments as a Warrant Officer and currently is serving as the Senior Command and Control Test Integration Officer in the Missile Defense Agency at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. His deployments have included Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey.

Butler’s military education resume is extensive and he attained his Master’s Degree in Education from Ashford University and is pursuing his Ph.D. in Education from University of the Rockies in Colorado Springs, Colorado with an estimated graduation date in 2020.

Butler’s military award list is long including a Meritorious Service Award, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals Army Good Conduct Medals and a National Defense Service Medal (Bronze Star) among others.

Butler has three children, Christina, 20, who attends Johnson and Wales University in Denver; Amon, 19, who is enlisted in the U.S. Army; and Celeste, 10, a fourth grader. He is the son of Rev. Smith J. Butler and Mrs. Rosie L. Butler of Forest.