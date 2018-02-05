Gonzalez named FMSD Parent of the Year

Forest Municipal School District has announced their selection for the 2017-2018 Parent of the Year Award. The awardgoes to Edwin Gonzalez, the father of three sons, Edwin Jr., 11th Grader at Forest High School; Josuhe, 9th Grader at Forest High School; and Klelys, 8th Grader at Hawkins Middle School.

Gonzalez was originally chosen as Forest High School’s Parent of the Year and went on to be selected as FMSD’s Overall Parent of the Year. Gonzalez helps the district by serving as an active member of the Forest High School Band Booster program and the Forest High School Soccer Booster program.

He is known for working every concession stand at home football and soccer games and he faithfully travels to events to support the students. Gonzalez always has a smile on his face while serving others and works hard to make sure his sons and others have what they need.

Gonzalez is also affiliated with the University of Southern Mississippi’s ELL program where he interprets and provides other services to those college level students. He works in landscaping and yard maintenance in the Forest community.