Lessons of war are lessons for life

Long before Alderman Harry Robinson started serving the citizens of City of Forest in Ward III he served to protect all Americans in the United States Army and he almost paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On the morning of March 9, 1971, in low-lands of Vietnam, Robinson and his Army brothers of the 101st Airborne Unit were out on patrol when they encountered a Viet Cong boobie-trap that resulted in numerous casualties and multiple severe injuries. Robinson, who sustained a severe spinal injury himself, fought through the pain and did everything in his power to help his fallen brothers. For his actions on that day he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for the wounds he sustained and his heroic actions under the most extreme conditions possible.

Robinson remembers well the 12 months he spent in the Southeast Asian jungles hunting an enemy that always seemed to be watching their every move. “We would hunt them all day long and come to find out they had been watching everything we did the whole time,” said Robinson. After sustaining his injuries his hunting days were over as he was forced to spend the rest of his days in Vietnam recuperating and awaiting his return trip home. During his recuperation and wait to return home he was awarded his Purple Heart Medal and the Bronze Star Medal which he still holds dear to this very day.

It was some of those days in the jungle that built the silent strength possessed by Robinson. “If your mind is made up there is nothing you cannot do,” said Robinson. “I had some bad memories and dreams but you continue on because when you’re in the bush you live like a dog.” When he returned home he put those traits he learned during his time in the Army to use in his drive and work ethic which continues to serve him well to this very day.

When Robinson returned stateside he was assigned to Ft Meade, Maryland until his honorable discharge in 1972. After his discharge he returned to the local area and started work at Gaddis Packing while attending East Central Community College. He would remain at Gaddis Packing, which has changed names numerous times over the years and is now Tyson Foods, for 42 years before retiring in 2014.

In 2001 is when Harry Robinson became Alderman Robinson. He was never one who planned to run for public office, but at the time he decided to run for Alderman of Ward III there were issues that had his attention and he dedicated to throw his name in the race so that he could become more involved. “At the time I decided to run 14 years ago there was a petition issue concerning my area and it was my feelings about this petition that made me decide to run for office,” he said. “I knew I would be able to do more for my ward and the City of Forest if I was more directly involved.”

The rest has been history in the making as Alderman Robinson is now in the middle of his fourth four-year term. His service to the city and the constituents does not go unnoticed. “Since 2001 I have had the joy to work with Harry Robinson as Alderman of Ward III and he has been a tremendous asset to his constituents,” said Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers. “Alderman Robinson is very serious about the business of Forest and is always very fair minded, thoughtful and interested in serving all the citizens of our city.”

Robinson believes his time in the armed forces helped make him a stronger person and a better individual and he has used these traits to serve Forest to the best of his ability. “The Army taught me discipline, honor, respect and to never give up,” Robinson said. “I plan to continuing serving for the foreseeable future or as long as I’m elected to serve the people of Ward III.”

Holding public office is not the only service he provides to the citizens of Forest. He and his wife Diane, founded the community outreach program Reach One-On-One to help the less fortunate of the local community. The organization helps underprivileged individuals with food, clothing and monetary support to help them through their toughest times. He and Diane love working with the community and are always available to help those who have fallen on hard times.