Library will rock the Fourth on the 3rd

Backdoor Event is Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The Forest Public Library, in partnership with Forest Community Arts, is rocking the Fourth-of-July on Tuesday, July 3rd, at 7:00 p.m. The Back Door Event, entitled Rock and Roll — Red, White and Blue, features a special performance by musical group R&R Trio. The trio consists of local musicians: Irene Martin on keyboard, James Watson on guitar and David Gilliam on drums.

“Our last Back Door Event was a blues/jazz performance by local artist Bob Cesaro. The meeting room was packed to capacity, and everyone in attendance enjoyed a tasty Southern barbecue. We anticipate another large crowd for our Southern salute to rock and roll,” librarian Dianne McLaurin said.

The featured performers who comprise R&R Trio bring an abundance of talent to the library’s rock and roll event.

Since playing “Beautiful Brown Eyes” at the age of 5, Irene Martin’s musical career has included many genres including sacred, classical, pop, country, jazz, blues and rock-and-roll. She has recorded four albums and has performed in Japan, the Holy Land, Mexico as well as throughout the United States. Martin teaches piano and serves as pianist Walnut Grove Methodist Church and Forest Presbyterian Church. She and her late husband, Joe Martin, have one son and three grandchildren.

James Watson, guitarist and front man for the Kreeper Nelson Band, which provides entertainment in the local area. James is currently employed by Phenix Transportation as a dispatcher. He and his wife Beth have two sons and six grandchildren.

David Gilliam, drums, has been playing percussion for 20 years including a seven-year gig with a band in Louisiana. David is a salesman with a firm based in Chicago. He and his wife Gwen have a blended family of five children and 10 grandchildren.

The bands playlist includes legendary rock-and-roll tunes such as: “Rock Around the Clock”, “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Joy to the World” and “Great Balls of Fire”. Their playlist also includes southern classics such as “Delta Dawn”, “Cotton Fields”, “Goin’ Back to Jackson” and is rounded out with a few back-door hits such as “Chantilly Lace” and “Blueberry Hill”. The band will celebrate in true Fourth-of-July style by ending their show with a medley of patriotic songs.

The Friends of the Forest Public Library, and members of Forest Community Arts, will be serving a summer salad supper complete with iced tea during the program.

“The library has received so much support from the two non-profit groups. They understand the cultural importance of these ongoing events,” McLaurin said. “During the past six months, the library has offered a community reads event, an Outlander program, a photographer exhibit, and a musical performance. None of these programs would have been successful without the support of these vital community organizations.”

If you plan to attend remember to come to the back door because the event will take place after library operating hours. “Be sure to come to the back door of the library, as the front door is locked. Get ready to Shake, Rattle, and Roll as the library rocks the Fourth,” McLaurin concluded.

For more information contact the Forest Public Library at 601-469-1481.