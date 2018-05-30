Local auctioneers elected to serve MAA

  • 365 reads
Wed, 05/30/2018 - 11:14am

Weaver wins championship

There was a lot of fast talking going on at the Mississippi Auctioneers Association annual convention and bid calling championships April 29.

When the final gavel fell, Courtney Jo Hollingsworth Weaver took home the top honor as the 2018 Mississippi State Champion Auctioneer. Henry Redmond of Poplarville finished as Reserve Champion and Eric Rogers of Perkinston was awarded the distinction of Mississippi Rookie Auctioneer Champion.

Weaver was presented with a plaque and entry to the International Auctioneer Championship at the National Auctioneers Association Conference and Show to be held in Jacksonville, Fl. in July. Rogers also received a plaque and Redmond received a certificate. The three contestants competed for the titles with other auctioneers from around the state in front of a panel of judges scored on introduction, ability to engage the audience, use of hand gestures and body language, speed and rhythm of chant, use of eye contact, knowledge of the items to be auctioned and overall presentation.

This year, auctioneers raised hundreds of dollars to be donated to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson. The competition took place at the Mississippi Auctioneers Association’s annual conference held in D’Iberville.

Weaver and Brett Hollingsworth, both of Hollingsworth Enterprises, Inc., Forest, were each unanimously re-elected to serve again as officers of the MAA. Weaver was re-elected by members to serve a third term as the Association’s president for 2018. Hollingsworth was again appointed to a third term as the organization’s secretary/treasurer. Hollingsworth and Weaver are the son and daughter of Corbert and Kathy Hollingsworth of Forest.

Redmond was re-elected as vice-president. Eric Rogers of Perkinston was elected to the Association’s Board of Directors.

The annual conference is the most anticipated event of the MAA’s year, as auction professionals across the state gather together to hear world class guest speakers, network with like-minded professionals, elect officers and directors, attend and compete in the spectacular bid-calling competition and fundraiser.

For more information about the Mississippi Auctioneers Association, visit mississippiauctioneers.org.

Pictured from left, Henry Redmond, Vice President; Courtney Jo Weaver, President and State Champion Auctioneer; Brett Hollingsworth, Secretary/Treasurer; Eric Rogers, Director

 

Obituaries

Christopher Howard Allen Clark

Christopher Howard Allen Clark, age 47, and a resident of Morton passed away on Friday, May 11... READ MORE

Jerry Glynn Thrash
Michael Thomas Rigdon
William C. Davidson
Angela Darlene Kinstley
JAMES L. OTT

Social

Music Students presented in recital

Music students of Irene Martin and Emily Baker were recently presented in recital at New... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Pleasant Hill News
Union Grove/ Steele News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.