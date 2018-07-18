Marshall Massey awarded Lackey Hospital Auxiliary nursing scholarship

The Lackey Hospital Auxiliary awards an annual $1,000 nursing scholarship to a local graduate that has demonstrated academic excellence and plans to further their education in the medical field. The auxiliary group selects the recipient from applications submitted by students from all local area high schools.

The Lackey Hospital Auxiliary is proud to announce that Marshall Massey of Lake is the recipient of this years $1,000 nursing scholarship. All applicants submitted strong applications but the members of the auxiliary group found that Massey’s application stood out amongst the applicants and believe he will continue his education and move on to accomplish all of his goals.

Massey is the son of Chad and Melissa Massey and is an honor graduate of Lake High School. Massey’s high school resume and achievements include being a straight “A” student, serving as treasurer of the Beta Club, member of the Lake High School Band and chorus and maintained perfect attendance from eighth grade through graduation. Massey was the top student in both English III and U.S. History and was the recipient of the Woodman of the World Award for American History.

Lackey Hospital Auxiliary spokeswoman Beverly Rhodes expects wonderful things from Massey. “He submitted an excellent application that really stood out to us and auxiliary members were impressed by his application and feel that he is a wonderful choice for this scholarship,” Rhodes said. “We are very excited to award Marshall with this scholarship as he is the first young man to receive our nursing scholarship and we expect big things from him.”

Massey also studied Advanced Placement Physics through Mississippi State University and Yale University in addition to completing the Basic Life Support Program (CPR and AED) through the American Heart Association’s program.

Massey started his college education by taking a class this summer at East Central Community College in Decatur and will enroll as a full-time student in the Fall Semester. Massey has not yet made a determination as to what his college major or field of study will be but knows it will be in the medical studies. “I don’t know exactly what field I want to go into yet but I know it will be in the medical field,” he says.

In addition to being an outstanding student Massey is also a very active participant at First Baptist Church of Lake. He has been on multiple mission trips with the church and even had the opportunity to teach classes during the Student Life Mission at Covenant College in Chattanooga, TN. Massey’s church family and activities have played an important role and helped guide him through the early parts of his life.

The auxiliary group believes it takes a dedicated person that cares greatly for the well-being of others to enter the medical profession and especially the nursing profession. “It takes a very special person to be a nurse,” says Rhodes. “We were very impressed with Marshall’s application and his accomplishments as a student and we expect for him to do great things moving forward.”

The application process was an ongoing progress during the latter parts of Massey’s senior year but he worked hard and submitted the absolute best application possible. This is no surprise as he has excelled at everything he has put his mind to and dedicated himself to achieving. Even though he knew he submitted a strong application he was very excited when he learned he had been selected as the scholarship recipient. “They called my mom to tell her that I had won the scholarship and when she called me I was really very excited,” Massey said.

Massey is enjoying the summer while taking a class at ECCC to acclimate himself to the college level studies that he will begin full-time in the fall. When he starts his full-time course work he will look to continue the excellence he achieved in high school and achieve his ultimate goal to move forward in his dream of being a medical professional.