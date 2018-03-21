Morton students learn about health care careers

Students enrolled in the Jobs for Mississippi Graduates Program at Morton High School recently visited Scott Regional Hospital to learn about careers in health care.

Heather Davis, Scott Regional Hospital Administrator, welcomed the students and discussed the many different services the hospital provides the community as well as the vast and versatile career opportunities available in health care today.

Andrew Chambers, BSN-RN, Scott Regional Hospital Director of Nursing, also talked with the students about staying focused, exploring all, and researching all health care careers available before making decision.

The students were taken on a guided tour of all departments of the hospital ranging from Emergency Department, Surgery, Lab, Radiology, and others.

The tour concluded with refreshments provided by the Scott Regional Hospital Dietary Department.

The Jobs for Mississippi Graduates Program is a non-profit organization based out of Jackson that provides Mississippi students with opportunities to explore different careers paths, plan for post-secondary education, and learn various job skills.

This inaugural program at Morton High School is instructed by Pat Baugh, a veteran of the Scott County School District who has spent her career educating students in the City of Morton.

