New flashing signs warn of oncoming traffic on Highway 21

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 10:48am

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has implemented new traffic signals to provide a safer and more efficient crossing for motorists at a dangerous  intersection in Scott County. The new flashing yellow signals, pictured at left,  called an Intersection Conflict Warning System (ICWS) , alert drivers at the stop signs on Ringgold Road of oncoming traffic on Highway 21.

“The flashing warning signs are to alert drivers on the arterial road there is traffic on the primary route,” said Jason Scott, spokesperson for MDOT. “These types of signs have been installed around the state to help reduce the number of severe crashes at certain intersections.”

The intersection in question has been the location of numerous accidents over the years including one last December, pictured above, involving a passenger vehicle and a log truck in which Chanex Patrick and Kendrick Hayes were seriously injured.

The new flashing signs include monitors installed on poles on the north and south sides of the intersection that detect oncoming traffic and activate the warning light.

Drivers are reminded that the intersection is also in a school zone and the speed limit is reduced to 45 miles per hour when children are present.

 

