Olivia Triplett heads to DYW 2019 State Competition

The 2019 Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County, Olivia Triplett, is one of 30 young women from across Mississippi who will be vying to become the next Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi and represent the state in the national competition. Triplett, the daughter of O.B. and Ingrid Triplett of Forest, left this past Sunday for Meridian where she will have a full schedule this week preparing for the competition that begins on Thursday, at The Evangel Temple and will culminate with the winner being announced Saturday evening. The winner of this years Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi will compete in the national competition which will be held in June 2019 in Mobile, AL.

Triplett attends Scott Central Attendance Center and will be part of the senior class of 2019. During her high school career, she has accumulated numerous honors and awards including the All-A Honor Roll, Beta Club, Duke TIP Award and the Mississippi Big Buck Bounty 1st Place Traveling Award. All of these awards hold a special place with her but she has dreamed of winning Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi since she was a young girl.

Bethany Gatewood Sigrest, chairperson of the Scott County DYW committee, has high hopes for Triplett. “Olivia is a wonderful representative of Scott County,” Gatewood said, “We are proud of her accomplishments this summer and know her hard work and dedication will pay off this weekend in the competition. The Distinguished Young Women of Scott County committee looks forward to working with her throughout the year to promote the ideals of the DYW and the ‘Be Your Best Self’ programs.”

The competition is judged based on the following criterion: Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%) and Self-expression (15%). For the talent portion of the competition Triplett will be performing a piano solo of Rhapsody Brilliante by Melody Bober. Thursday and Friday nights preliminary competitions will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the top 10 finalists will move on to Saturday’s finals where the overall winner will be named.

Participants and winners at the local, state and national levels are eligible for college scholarships. The title that Triplett now holds in representing Scott County carries cash scholarships and scholarship offers from a number of colleges and universities. Triplett plans to attend the University of Mississippi in Oxford after graduation to pursue a degree in Banking and Finance.

The national Distinguished Young Woman program awards scholarships in excess of $1.5 billion each year.

All young women ho would like to be part of the Scott County DYW program for the upcoming year should contact Bethany Gatewood Sigrest. Preparation for the 2020 DYW of Scott County will begin around September.