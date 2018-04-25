Relay for life is Friday at Gaddis Park

Slaughter Library Team celebrates 20th Anniversary

Final preparations are underway for the 2018 edition of the Scott County Relay for Life. The event will be held Friday, April 27, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Gaddis Park with a Disney theme. A survivors dinner will be served from 4:30 - 5:00 p.m.

This will be the 20th Anniversary Relay for the Slaughter Library Relay for Life Team lead by Forest Alderwoman Cynthia Slaughter-Melton. The SLRFL team was started in 1998 in part as a memorial for Olivia Slaughter who died in 1991 from sinus cancer, that was inoperable at that time. They are the longest-running participant in the Relay.

Melton, one of Olivia Slaughter’s six daughters, said in a previous interview that the experience has been worth the hard work of keeping the team together.

“Jo Taylor was our inspiration in the beginning. She helped us get started and showed us the ropes,” Melton said. “It has been a wonderful and rewarding experience. One of the special things about our team is that we have members from all over the county in different communities and different occupations. We fellowship and love getting together.”

Melton’s sister Constance Slaughter Harvey is also one of the team’s loyal supporters.

“The Slaughter Library Relay for Life team has a serious commitment to make a difference in the effort to find a cure for cancer,” Harvey said previously.

“Mama lost her battle with sinus cancer and that fight caused us to fight cancer,” she said.

This year the team is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a $50 Gift Card from Vowells, Rod and Reel from Southside, Mother’s Day Basket from team member Betty Jones, and two Mystery Prizes. Their traditional and delicious food will also be available.

In addition to Slaughter Library, participating this year are teams representing Morton Homemakers and Tyson Foods.

The Relay will feature performances by the Forest Bearcat Cheerleaders, Kingdom First and Barefoot Highway.

“We will have ribs, fried fish, chili cheese fries, boiled peanuts, chicken wings, hamburgers, and other goodies,” said Renae Harrell, one of the Relay organizers.

The event officially kicks off at 5 p.m. with the national anthem, pledge of allegiance and opening remarks.

The flag ceremony will be led by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 63 of Forest under the direction of Scoutmaster Vance Cox.

The evening is expected to follow the same general outline as past Relay for Life events. The event will start with the survivors’ lap followed by sponsors and teams before everyone else joins in.

Persons attending can purchase luminaria for $10. The luminaria will be lit for display at 7:30 p.m. This activity is designed to remember those individuals who have been affected by cancer. Luminaria will be lit in honor or memory of cancer patients and placed around the perimeter of the track.

The event is scheduled to end at 8 p.m. with a closing ceremony.

Bank of Forest will hold its annual Run Forest Run 5K Run/Walk in May and proceeds from the race will be included in this year’s totals.

Persons under 18 attending the event must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. The playground area in the park will be closed for the duration of Relay. Pets will not be allowed in the park during the Relay event.

The Forest Police Department will provide security. Minors will not be allowed in the park for any reason other than participating in the Relay event.