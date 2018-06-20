Salter honored with Silver Beaver Award

  • 361 reads
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 10:23am

Former Forest resident Sid Salter of Starkville, right, was recently honored with the Silver Beaver Award for Distinguished Service to Scouting by the Pushmataha Area Council, Boys Scouts of America. Shown making the presentation were PAC Scout Executive Jeremy Whitmore, left, and PAC president Andrew Gaston, center. The PAC, based in Columbus, serves Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, Lowndes, Monroe, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Webster and Winston counties in northeast Mississippi. The Silver Beaver is awarded by BSA’s National Honor Council to registered adult Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council. Salter, who earned the Eagle Scout rank as a youth in Philadelphia in 1973, is a former Scoutmaster who has served in leadership positions in three different Mississippi BSA councils. He currently serves as vice president of the Pushmataha Area Council and as a member of the PAC executive committee.

 

Sports

Cubs draft Luke Reynolds

A former Forest Bearcat looks to earn a spot on the Chicago Cubs baseball team and take the... READ MORE

Platinum Level
League Champions
3A state semifinals
Scholar Athletes
Lady Hornets finish runner-up in 2A Softball

Opinion:

Hailing a ride, hail to the King, and hail State

We spent a long four days in New Orleans last week along with the King and Queen of Spain.

Good news sells too
What's wrong with Forest?
Cancer is Cruel
Slowing it down around town
Be an informed voter

Obituaries

Sarah J. Mills

Sarah Jeanette Mills, 82 passed away Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at her residence. Services were... READ MORE

Jimmye Anne Alford Huff Schubert
DeEtte “Tump” Jones
Dora Nell Lindsey
Edwin Doyle Brantley
Marlene Anthony

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.