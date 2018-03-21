Scout Troop gears up for adventure

Boy Scout Troop 63, lead by Vance Cox, is preparing for a 75 mile - 12 day hike.

This hike will consist of trekking through the rugged mountain ranch covering 140,177 acres of wilderness in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of the Rocky Mountains of New Mexico known as the Philmont Scout Ranch.

Originally known as the Philturn Rocky Mountain Scout Camp which was introduced in 1938. Today the Philmont Scout Ranch is great for adventure and training skills.

This summer the six crew members of Forest Troop 63 will be trekking elevations upwards of 12,000 ft. of extensive mountain ranges.

They will be hiking Baldy Mountain, trekking the trails of Truth of Time and finally covering the grounds of the Trail of Tears.

“This will be my second track to philmont, its always a great experience,” Vance Cox said. “This has been a tradition for many years.”

Along with Cox will will be Scouts Nate Reiss, Waylon Crimm, Eagle Scout Regan Reiss, Tate Rushing, and Bonner Cox.

According to the Philmont Scout Ranch website which is associated with Boy Scouts of America. This ranch is a large, rugged, mountainous ranch located near the town of Cimarron NM.

The Ranch is the Boy Scouts of America’s largest national High Adventure base. Its staffed with 35 camps and 55 trail camps which gives the opportunity for troops like Troop 63 an adventure of a lifetime.

The area surrounding the Ranch is rich with history, from the Native Americans who made this arid land their home, to the land barons of the 19th century. The town of Cimarron boasts a number of historical buildings, including the St. James hotel, the site of at least 26 killings during the Cimarron’s wilder days.

So not only is this adventure full of exciting history but it’s also full of rough terrain and hundreds of miles of rugged rocky trails. These troops have to be prepared.

It is highly recommended that troops hike and have at least two shakedown practice hikes prior to their trek. And this is just what Cox and his troops have been doing.