Weaver to compete in international championship

Courtney Jo Weaver of Nanih Waiya is set to take the stage this week to compete for International Auctioneer Champion.

The International Auctioneer Championship, hosted by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) will be held July 20 during the 69th annual Conference and Show in Jacksonville, Fla. Weaver will be competing against 14 other women and with 62 men for the coveted titles of Men’s and Women’s Champions.

Contestants are judged on presentation, chant and voice, effective auctioneering, interview response, and ambassadorship.

Weaver has worked in the auction industry for about 25 years and has sold anything from pies to real estate.

“I started out running tickets from the auction block to the office when I was seven years old and I just worked my way up from there to working in the office and then as a ticket clerk and ringman out on the auction block before deciding to obtain my auctioneer’s license in 2011,” said Weaver.

The industry veteran is a real estate broker and she is a second generation auctioneer and marketing/ advertising manager for Hollingsworth Enterprises, Inc., a local auction and sales company her father Corbert D. Hollingsworth, of Forest, started in 1995. She currently serves as the 2018 Mississippi Auctioneer Champion and as president of the Mississippi Auctioneers Association. The Forest native resides with her family in Nanih Waiya.

Watch Weaver compete in preliminary competition Friday morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. through live streams on the National Auctioneers Association Page on Facebook and on YouTube at http://www.conferenceandshow.com/livestream. Seven women and 15 men will advance to compete in the finals beginning at 6 p.m.