Are you ready for some football?

Local teams are getting set to start the 2018 football season and only have a few more practices before the season kicks off. All Scott County teams are eager to get underway and will start their regular season games this Friday night. All the Scott County teams played in local jamborees this past Friday night as part of their final preparations for the new season.

Scott Central at Forest - The Rebels got started early and was the first and last team to find pay-dirt and their defense held the homestanding Bearcats scoreless for a 19-0 victory. In their first games of the 2018 season, Scott Central will host Enterprise, and Forest will make a long trip North to face New Hope

Choctaw Central at Sebastopol - Sebastopol hosted Choctaw Central for their preason games this past Friday night. Choctaw Central defeated Sebastopol 14-6. This was a close game throughout, but the defenses outshined the offenses. Sebatopol starts their season by hosting Clarkdale this Friday night.

Lake at Newton County - The Hornets traveled to Newton County to take on the homestanding Cougars. In a low scoring game where the defenses were stingy and dominated play, Lake was unable to return to Scott County with a victory as they dropped a close game 7-0. The Hornets will start their season by traveling to Rankin County to take on Pelahatchie Friday night.

Mendenhall at Morton - Mendenhall made the trip to Morton and shutout the home Panthers 8-0 this past Friday night. Morton will open the 2018 season this Friday night when they travel to Jackson to take on the Bulldogs from Lanier High School.