Hornets head to championship round

By BILLY FREEMAN,
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 9:57am

The Lake Lady Hornets defeated East Union 4-3 and 7-3 in playoff action this past week to advance to the 2A State Championship series.  The Lady Hornets will face St. Patrick out of Biloxi, MS for the championship.  Morgan Bounds (#1) and  Katlyn Lott (#35) celebrate the series win.  The Lady Hornets will play a best-of-three game series against St. Patrick to determine the 2018 2A  State Champiomship.  Game 1 - May 10 at 1:30 p.m., Games 2 - May 11 at 1:30 p.m., Game 3-May 12 TBD.  Games will be at Southern Miss.

 

