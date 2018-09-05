Hornets head to championship round

The Lake Lady Hornets defeated East Union 4-3 and 7-3 in playoff action this past week to advance to the 2A State Championship series. The Lady Hornets will face St. Patrick out of Biloxi, MS for the championship. Morgan Bounds (#1) and Katlyn Lott (#35) celebrate the series win. The Lady Hornets will play a best-of-three game series against St. Patrick to determine the 2018 2A State Champiomship. Game 1 - May 10 at 1:30 p.m., Games 2 - May 11 at 1:30 p.m., Game 3-May 12 TBD. Games will be at Southern Miss.