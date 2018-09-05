Alpha Delta Nu Honor society of Nursing

  • 201 reads
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:05am

East Central Community College recently held an induction ceremony for the newest members of its Gamma Tau Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society of Nursing. Associate Degree Nursing students inducted during the ceremony on the Decatur campus included, from front left, Marie Bell of De Kalb, Angela Holmes of Newton, Ember Alford of Lake, and Shelby Anthony of Philadelphia; and back row, Angel Wilson of Louin, Anna Marie Leach of Sebastopol, Lanie Stokes of Philadelphia, Kathrin Smith of Decatur, and Garrett Sawyer of Burns. Leach serves as president of Gamma Tau, Sawyer as vice president, and Holmes as secretary. The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing established Alpha Delta Nu to promote scholarship and academic excellence in the profession of nursing.  EC Photo 

 

