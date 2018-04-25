Book Donation

Wed, 04/25/2018 - 1:53pm

Scott County administrators and lead teachers celebrated the National Library Week 2018 theme, Libaries Lead, at their workshop held on April 11. The educators expressed their appreciation to the Forest Public Library for use of the meeting room and support of the staff at their ongoing meetings throughout the year. Representatives of the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt educational book publishing company also donated a book, Thing Explainer, to the library in honor of National Library Week 2018! Forest Librarian Dianne McLaurin is pictured receiving the book from Debra Simpson, Kathy Bearer and Sharman Admire who also presented a K-12 science workshop to the Scott County group.

 

