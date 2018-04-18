ECCC Hosting Art Exhibit

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:44am
The East Central Community College Art Department  opened its 2018 Student Art Exhibition Monday and it runs through Monday, April 23, in the lobby of the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. The exhibition will feature drawings, paintings, sculpture and designs produced by EC students during the 2017-2018 school year. Students from this area whose work will be featured are, Keli Smith, Amber Self, Edith Alvarez and Sean Creason, all of Forest; and Justice Battle of Lake. Jeffrey Hodges serves as art instructor. Not pictured is Edith Alverez. 

