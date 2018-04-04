The Morton High School Lady Panters Softball team is hosting a fundraiser, Home Run Hunnies, on Monday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. See the Lady Panters as you have never seen them before. Admission is $2 and everybody can purchase score cards and help judge. The categories are Huntin’ Home Runs, Home Runs in Hawaii and Her Own Home Runs. Pictured are five of the 21 Morton softball players. Front, Vaden Latham and Emma Lauren Crotwell. Standing Rachel Revette, Madison Crotwell and Karlee McCrory.