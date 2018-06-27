Roosevelt State Park celebration begins at 8:00 a.m. July 4

  • 338 reads
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 11:02am

Roosevelt State Park will celebrate the 4th of July holiday with numerous activities for parkgoers and will end the night with the traditional fireworks show.

Officials at the park have made plans for a large turnout to celebrate America’s birthday on Wednesday, July 4. The park will have activities all day long and will end the celebration with a fireworks show that evening.

The park will have numerous food vendors and merchants on-site beginning at 8:00 am. The pool and the waterslide will be open from 9:30 am through 5:30 pm.

The annual boat parade is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. and the fireworks shows is set to begin between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

There will be a park entry fee of $6.00 per vehicle, not per-person. For more information contact Roosevelt State Park at 601-732-6316.

 

Sports

Eric Neel named ECCC Softball Coach

East Central Community College announced June 18 in a press release that they have hired former... READ MORE

Cubs draft Luke Reynolds
Platinum Level
League Champions
3A state semifinals
Scholar Athletes

Obituaries

Valeria Alita Renfroe

After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer Disease, Valeria Alita Renfroe, 93, peacefully died on... READ MORE

Sarah J. Mills
Jimmye Anne Alford Huff Schubert
DeEtte “Tump” Jones
Dora Nell Lindsey
Edwin Doyle Brantley

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.