Legal Notices April 11

ABANDONED VEHICLE

 

Pursuant to the abandoned  Motor Vehicle Act, House Bill  221, Laws of 1970, and House  Bill 1092, Laws of 1995, the  following vehicles will be sold:

 

1995 International 4700 7.3

1HTSCABM6SH656880

 

To be sold May 4, 2018 at:

James Auto Repair

1145 Hwy 35 S.

Forest, MS 39074

at 10:00 AM

 

Terms of the sale are cash  and no checks will be accepted. All sales are final. No refunds will be made. Said automobile will be sold in as is condition with no guarantees.

 

Publish: April 11 & 18, 2018

 

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

CITY OF FOREST,

MISSISSIPPI

 

Notice is hereby given that the  CITY OF FOREST, Mayor and  Board of Aldermen, Forest,  Mississippi, will receive Electronic Sealed Bids via reverse  auction for the purchase of the  following:

 

One Single Axle Dump Truck

 

Bids will be received by an  Electronic Sealed Bidding  Reverse Auction Process  administered by Southern Procurement Services at the Office of the City Clerk in Forest,  Mississippi, on Tuesday, May  01, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST at  which time bidding will begin  and run until Suppliers have  completed entering all bids.   Award will be made to the lowest, best and most responsive  and responsible bidder at the  next scheduled board meeting.  For the purchase and/or lease  purchase of the following:

 

A complete bid package which  contains bid instructions and  specification response sheets  may be obtained by registering  as a supplier at  http://tools.southernprocureme nt.com/conregister.php and  then emailing  vaughn@southernprocuremen t.com to request a complete  bid package prior to registering.  Please use the term  "FOREST DUMP TRUCK BID"  in the subject line.  Vendors  must include full contact information, including company  name, email address, telephone numbers and contact  person in your email request.   Email requests will be filled  within 24 hours of submission  or registration.  Registration  with Southern Procurement  Services and acceptance of  the Southern Procurement  Services Platform Agreement  is not optional and is required  in order to participate in this  bidding event.  No exceptions  will be made.

Specification responses must  be submitted for this bid event,  and are due no later than Friday 27 April 2018 at 5:00 PM  local time in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity.

Bid responses should be delivered to:

Vaughn Blaylock

Vaughn@southernprocuremen t.com

 

No bid shall be withdrawn after  the scheduled date and time of  the beginning of the bidding  event without the written consent of the City of Forest Mayor and Board of Aldermen

The City of Forest is acting  under the authority of Section  31-7-13, Miss. Code of 1972  Amended, and RESERVES  THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY  AND ALL BIDS.  Published by  order of the Mayor and Board  of Aldermen, Forest, Scott  County, Mississippi, dated the  6th day of March 2018.   

/s/ Faye Johnston

City Clerk / Tax Collector

 

Publish: April 11th & 18th,  2018

 

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

  CAUSE NO.  2006-0472

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  CUSTODY

OF THE CHILD NAMED IN  PETITION

 

HAL PATTERSON AND

SHERRI PATTERSON, PETITIONERS

 

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

 

TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: APRIL REID

  You have been made a  Defendant/Respondent in the  suit filed in this Court by the  Petitioner(s) seeking Custody  to of the Minor Child by Rodney Reid.

 

You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m.,  Friday, the 27th day of July,  2018 in the Courtroom of the  Scott County Courthouse at  Forest, Mississippi, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint or  petition.

  You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

  Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the  19th day of March, 2018.

 

LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON  PALMER

  CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

BY: E. Leverette  DEPUTY CLERK

 

(SEAL)

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018 & April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ESTATE OF BETTY PAULINE  SMITH, DECEASED

NO. 17-0468

 

VS

 

THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY  PAULINE SMITH

 

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS  GERALD JACKSON;

 

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  Court by MICHAEL SMITH,  individually and in his capacity  as Administrator of the Estate  of Betty Pauline Smith, deceased, Plaintiff seeking to  adjudicate heirship.

You are summoned to appear  and defend against the petition  filed against you in this action  at 9:00 a.m., on the 25th day  of May, 2018, in the courtroom  of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse at Paulding,  Mississippi, and in case of  your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the things  demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an  answer but you may do so if  you desire.

 

Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court this the 3rd  Day of April, 2018.

 

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Diane Derrick, DC

 

(SEAL)

 

Prepared by:

Jeff Arnold (MSB # 104335)

Jeff Arnold, CPA, Attorney at  Law, PLLC

5719 HWY 25, Suite 103

Flowood, MS 39232

Phone: 601-213-7581

Fax: 601-453-4882

 

Publish: April 11, 2018; April  18, 2018; April 25, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND  BOBBY TODD SMITH AND  STORMY CAROL ROBINSON,  MINORS, BY AND  THROUGH THEIR NEXT  FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT

PETITIONERS

 

RACHEL MICHELLE HARALSON GRIFFIN

CO-PETITIONER

 

VS.

CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO.  2018-0102

 

DARYL GLENN ROBINSON  AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE  FATHER

RESPONDENTS

 

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: Daryl Glenn Robinson,  who is not to be found in the  state of Mississippi on diligent  search and inquiry and whose  post office address are not  known to the Petitioners after  diligent inquiry made by said  Petitioners.

 

TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in  the state of Mississippi on diligent search and inquiry and  whose post office address are  not known to the Petitioners  after diligent inquiry made by  said Petitioners.

 

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this  Court by the Scott County  Department of Human Services by Marcus D. Davenport,  Bureau Director II, and, Bobby  Todd Smith and Stormy Carol  Robinson, minors, seeking to  terminate your parental rights  as those rights relate to said  minors and demanding that  the full custody, control and  authority to act on behalf of  said minors be placed with the  Scott County Department of  Human Services.

 

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO  APPEAR AND DEFEND  AGAINST THE PETITION  FILED AGAINST YOU IN  THIS ACTION AT, 9:00 A.M.  ON THE 8TH DAY OF JUNE,  2018, IN THE COURTROOM  OF THE SCOTT COUNTY  CHANCERY COURTHOUSE  AT 92 BROAD STREET, DECATUR, MS  39327, AND IN  CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO  APPEAR AND DEFEND, A  JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR  THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN  THE PETITON.

 

You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading, but  you may do so if you desire.

 

ISSUED under my hand and  seal of said Court, this 30th  day of March, 2018.

 

Lee Ann Livingston Palmer,  Clerk

Scott County, Mississippi

Forest, Mississippi 39074

By: /s/ D. Derrick, D.C.

 

(seal)

 

Sara H. Roberts, MSB #  101753

Office of the Attorney General

P.O. Box 220

Jackson, MS 39205

601-359-4247

Email: srobe@ago.state.ms.us

 

Publish: April 11, 2018: April  18, 2018; April 25, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

THE BANK OF NEW YORK  MELLON TRUST COMPANY,  NATIONAL ASSOCIATION  F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW  YORK TRUST COMPANY,  N.A., AS SUCCESSOR TO  JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,  AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES  CORPORATION, HOME  EQUITY MORTGAGE  ASSET-BACKED PASS  THROUGH CERTIFICATES  SERIES 2004-KS6

PLAINTIFF

VS.

FLOZELL BLAND AND NANNIE BLAND

DEFENDANTS

NO. 2018-0042

SUMMONS

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO:  Flozell Bland

 

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  Court by The Bank of New  York Mellon Trust Company,  National Association f/k/a The  Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A., as successor to  JPMorgan Chase Bank, as  Trustee for Residential Asset  Securities Corporation, Home  Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed  Pass Through Certificates Series 2004-KS6, Plaintiff, seeking Judicial Foreclosure.  Defendants other than you in this  action are Nannie Bland.  This  action concerns the real property commonly known as 34  Brewer Road, Forest, MS  39074 and being more particularly described as follows,  to-wit:

SITUATED IN THE CITY OF  FOREST, SCOTT COUNTY,  STATE OF MISSISSIPPI,  AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS  FOLLOWS;

 

Commence at the NE Corner  of NE1/4 of NE 1/4, Section  26, Township 8 North, Range  8 East and run South 24 degrees West 322 feet along the  Western line of Old Forest  Public Road for the point of  beginning, thence run South  28 degrees West 280 feet  along the Western line of said  public road, thence run North  67 degrees 30 minutes West  130 feet to fence, thence run  North 28 degrees East 280  feet along said fence, thence  run South 67 degrees 30 minutes East 130 feet to the  point of beginning, containing  one (1) acre, more or less, and  being in the NE 1/4 of NE 1/4,  Section 26, Township 8 North,  Range 8 East, Scott County  Mississippi.

 

The above legal description  being the same as the last  deed of record, no boundary  survey having been made at  the time of this conveyance.

 

Parcel # 1187260000000301

 

Being the same property conveyed to Flozell Bland and  Nannie Bland, husband and  wife, by deed from Percy L.  Sanders and Mary A. Sanders,  husband and wife, dated  8-02-88, recorded 8-5-88, in  Book P-B, page 109, in the  Office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County, Mississippi.

 

34 Brewer Road, Forest, MS  39074-8427

 

You are required to mail or  hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed  against you in this action to  Cynthia D. Cohly, Shapiro &  Massey, LLC, Attorney for the  Plaintiff, whose address is  1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite  B-202, Flowood, MS 39232.   Your response must be mailed  or delivered not later than thirty days after the 28th day of  March, 2018, which is the date  of the first publication of this  summons.  If your response is  not mailed or delivered, a  judgment by default will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint.

You must also file the original  of your response with the  Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.  Issued under my hand and seal  of said Court, this 12th day of  March, 2018.

(SEAL)

Lee Anne Livingston Palmer,  Chancery Clerk

CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY

P. O. BOX 630

FOREST, MS 39074

By:  /s/Diane Derrick, D.C.

 

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018; April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

  CAUSE NO.  AD 746

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ADOPTION

OF THE MINOR CHILDREN  NAMED

IN THE COMPLAINT

 

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

 

TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER

  You have been made a  Defendant/Respondent in the  suit filed in this Court by the  Petitioner(s) seeking to petition to Adopt Minor Child of  Magdelena Carmelo Alonzo by  Diego Gomez Gregory and  Ana Carmelo Francisco.

  You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m.,  Friday, the 27th day of July,  2018 in the Courtroom of the  Scott County Courthouse at  Forest, Mississippi, and in  case of your failure to appear  and defend a judgment will be  entered against you for the  money or other things demanded in the complaint or  petition.

  You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

  Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the  20th day of March, 2018.

  LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON  PALMER

 

CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

  BY: E. Leverette  DEPUTY CLERK

 

(SEAL)

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018 & April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

  CAUSE NO. 2017-0345

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  ADMINISTRATION

OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL  MICHAEL RYAN, DECEASED

  NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 

Letters Testamentary have  been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Paul  Michael Ryan on the 22 day of  September, 2017, in Cause  No. 2017-0345, General  Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons  having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the  same with the Clerk of the  Court within ninety (90) days  of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will  be forever barred.

  This 20th day of March, 2018.

 

/s/ Sherry Green

SHERRY GREEN, EXECUTRIX

 

P. SHAWN HARRIS, MSB  #9554

ATTORNEY AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 649

FOREST, MS   39074

(601) 469-9910 

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018; April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ADMINISTRATION OF THE

ESTATE OF ALFRED L.  JOHNSON, DECEASED    C.A.N.: 2015-0012

 

SUMMONS

By Publication

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: TAMI HARDISON

 

  You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  Court by Rita Parker-Johnson,  seeking to Determine Heirship,  Waive First and Final Accounting and to Discharge Administratrix and Close the Estate.  Defendants other than you in  this action are Zorena Leatherbury and Terri Johnson.

  You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 A.M.  on the 6th day of July, 2018 in  the courtroom of the Scott  County Courthouse at Forest,  Mississippi, and in case of  your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded  in the complaint or petition.

 

  You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

 

  Issued under my hand and  seal of said Court, this the  22nd day of March, 2018.

 

LeeAnne Palmer  Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi

  E. Leverette  D.C.

(seal)

 

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018; April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ADMINISTRATION OF THE

ESTATE OF ALFRED L.  JOHNSON, DECEASED    C.A.N.: 2015-0012

 

SUMMONS

By Publication

 

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: TERRI JOHNSON

  You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this  Court by Rita Parker-Johnson,  seeking to Determine Heirship,  Waive First and Final Accounting and to Discharge Administratrix and Close the Estate.  Defendants other than you in  this action are Zorena Leatherbury and Tami Hardison.

  You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 A.M.  on the 6th day of July, 2018 in  the courtroom of the Scott  County Courthouse at Forest,  Mississippi, and in case of  your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded  in the complaint or petition.

  You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

  Issued under my hand and  seal of said Court, this the  22nd day of March, 2018.

 

LeAnne Palmer  Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi

E. Leverette, D.C.  (seal)

Publish: March 28, 2018; April  4, 2018; April 11, 2018

 

IN THE CHANCERY  COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,

MISSISSIPPI

NO. 2018-0103

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF FRANK W. COLBERT, III

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS  OF FRANK W. COLBERT,  III

 

Letters Testamentary having  been granted on the 29th day  of March, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Scott County,  Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of  Frank W. Colbert, III, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate  to present the same to the  Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90)  days from the date of the first  publication of this notice, or  they will be forever barred.

This, the 29th day of March,  A.D., 2018.

  \s\ Tammy Colbert  TAMMY COLBERT, Executrix

 

Evan L. Thompson

Thompson & Hollingsworth,  P.A.

P. O. Drawer 119

Forest, MS  39074

(601) 469-3411

MSB # 8179

 

Publish: April 4, 2018; April  11, 2018; April 18, 2018

 

 

INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOREST PRODUCTS FOR  SALE

 

NOTICE

 

Sealed bids will be received by  the Forest Municipal School  District up to and no later than  10:00 a.m., May 3, 2018, for  the right to cut and remove all  timber, standing or down, designated for that purpose on:

 

Section 16, Township 7 North,  Range 8 East

Scott County, Mississippi.

 

Before bids are submitted, full  information concerning the  material for sale, conditions of  sale and submission of bids  should be obtained from Marc  Krider, Mississippi Forestry  Commission Office, phone  number 601-624-4209.

The right to reject any and all  bids is reserved.

 

Publication Dates: April 11,  2018; April 18, 2018; April 25,  2018; May 2, 2018

 

LEGAL NOTICE

 

TO: Mary Lee Barlow

       270 Delie's Way

       Forest, MS 39074

 

Stor-It, located at 192 Highway  492, Sebastopol, MS 39359  makes notice that the contents  of Unit # 35 currently occupied  by Mary Lee Barlow will be  sold to the highest bidder at  192 Highway 492, Sebastopol,  MS 39359 at 11:00 a.m. on  April 13, 2018.

Publish: April 4 & 11, 2018

 

NOTICE OF PROPOSED  BRANCH

 

Notice is hereby given that  Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi has made application  to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, D.C. 20429 and to the  Commissioner, Department of  Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for  written consent to operate a  new branch at 488 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, Okaloosa County, Florida 32547.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may  file his/her comments in writing  with the Regional Director of  the Federal Deposit Insurance  Corporation at its Regional  Office in Memphis, Tennessee, 6060 Primacy Parkway,  Ste. 300, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 not later than April  26, 2018.  The nonconfidential  portions of the application are  on file in the regional office  and are available for public  inspection during regular business hours.  Photocopies of  information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available  upon request.

Any interested person may file  a written protest and\or comments to said application with  the Commissioner.  Any protest shall specify the interest of  the protestant in the application and state the grounds for  protest. Protest, in writing,  should be addressed to the  Commissioner, Department of  Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi,  Post Office Box 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39236-2129.   Processing will be complete no  earlier than the 15th day following this publication or the  date of receipt of the application by the Commissioner,  whichever is later.

This notice is published pursuant to Part 303.7 of the  Rules and Regulations of the  Federal Deposit Insurance  Corporation and pursuant to  Section 81-7-1, Mississippi  Code of 1972.            

Community Bank of Mississippi

Charles W. Nicholson, Jr.,  President

Forest, Mississippi

 

Publish: April 11, 2018

 

 

NOTICE OF PROPOSED  BRANCH

 

Notice is hereby given that  Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi has made application  to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, D.C. 20429 and to the  Commissioner, Department of  Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for  written consent to relocate a  branch office from 100 Richard  Jackson Blvd., Suite 100, Panama City Beach, Florida 32407  across the street to a new office to be established and operated within the same neighborhood at 11341 Panama  City Beach Parkway, Panama  City Beach, Bay County, Florida 32407.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may  file his/her comments in writing  with the Regional Director of  the Federal Deposit Insurance  Corporation at its Regional  Office in Memphis, Tennessee, 6060 Primacy Parkway,  Ste. 300, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 not later than April  26, 2018.  The nonconfidential  portions of the application are  on file in the regional office  and are available for public  inspection during regular business hours.  Photocopies of  information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available  upon request.

Any interested person may file  a written protest and\or comments to said application with  the Commissioner.  Any protest shall specify the interest of  the protestant in the application and state the grounds for  protest. Protest, in writing,  should be addressed to the  Commissioner, Department of  Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi,  Post Office Box 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39236-2129.   Processing will be complete no  earlier than the 15th day following this publication or the  date of receipt of the application by the Commissioner,  whichever is later.

This notice is published pursuant to Part 303.7 of the  Rules and Regulations of the  Federal Deposit Insurance  Corporation and pursuant to  Section 81-7-1, Mississippi  Code of 1972.            

Community Bank of Mississippi

Charles W. Nicholson, Jr.,  President

Forest, Mississippi

 

Publish: April 11, 2018

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR HUNTING AND FISHING  RIGHTS

  Notice is hereby given by the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District that  sealed bids will be received by  said Board until 12:00 p.m. on  the 7th day of May, 2018

in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott  County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce  Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a  lease of hunting and fishing  rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public  School Trust Lands situated in  Scott County, Mississippi, to  wit:

SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 8  NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST

 

 N ½ of the NW ¼ of the SW  ¼,   containing 20 acres more  or less. Part of Parcel 1, Section 16, Township 8 North,  Range 6 East, in Scott County  Mississippi

 

The lease shall be for a term  of five (5) years. The form of  the lease has been prescribed  by the Board of Education and  is now on file in the Office of  the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties  may inspect the same during  regular office hours.

 

Bid proposal forms may be  obtained from the Office of the  Superintendent of Education.   Bids shall be submitted for the  entire parcel(s).  Only the annual rental shall be subject to  bid. Highest bid received will  be accepted.  A certified check  for the amount of the annual  rental should be included with  the bid when submitted.  Bids  shall be submitted in sealed  envelopes, addressed to the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District and  plainly marked on the outside  of the envelope "BID FOR  HUNTING AND FISHING  LEASE on approximately 20  acres, more or less in Section  16, Township 8 North, Range  6 East. "

The board of Education of  Scott County School District  will meet at the 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County  School Board Room, Forest,  Mississippi on the 8 th day of  May, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. and  sealed bids received pursuant  to this public notice will then  and there be opened and read  aloud. The Board of Education  of Scott County School District  reserves the right to reject any  and all bids submitted.

 

The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the  MS Code Annotated (1972) as  amended.  Published by order  of the Board of Education of  Scott County School District.

 

/s/ Dr. Tony McGee

Dr. Tony McGee,

Superintendent of Education

 

Publish Two (2) Times: April  11th and 18th , 2018  

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR HUNTING AND FISHING  RIGHTS

  Notice is hereby given by the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District that  sealed bids will be received by  said Board until 12:00 p.m. on  the 7th day of May, 2018, in  the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott  County School District, at the  Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and  fishing rights on the following  described Sixteenth Section  Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:

 

SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6  NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST

 

SE ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 16,  Township 6 North, Range 7  East, Scott County, Mississippi, Less and Except there from  the following described land;   Commence at the SE corner of  Section 16, Township 6 North,  Range 7 East;  thence run  North along the Section line to  the East side of Highway No.  80, this being the point of beginning;  thence run in a  Southwesterly direction along  Highway No. 80 for 610.00  feet more or less;  thence run  South 353.00 feet more or  less;  thence run in a Northeasterly direction 610.00 feet  more or less to the Section  line;  thence run North back to  the point of beginning;  containing a total of 35.00 acres  more or less. Parcel 17.3 in  Scott County Mississippi.

 

The lease shall be for a term  of five (5) years. The form of  the lease has been prescribed  by the Board of Education and  is now on file in the Office of  the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties  may inspect the same during  regular office hours.

 

Bid proposal forms may be  obtained from the Office of the  Superintendent of Education.   Bids shall be submitted for the  entire parcel.  Only the annual  rental shall be subject to bid.   A minimum bid of $3.50 per  acre will be accepted.  A certified check for the amount of  the annual rental should be  included with the bid when  submitted.  Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes,  addressed to the Board of  Education of Scott County  School District and plainly  marked on the outside of the  envelope "BID FOR HUNTING  AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 35.00 acres in  Section 16, Township 6 North,  Range 7 East." 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  will meet at 110 Commerce  Loop, Scott County School  Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th  day of May,  2018 at 9:00 a.m. and sealed  bids received pursuant to this  lic notice will then and there be  opened and read aloud. 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  reserves the right to reject any  and all bids submitted.

 

The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the  MS Code Annotated (1972) as  amended.  Published by order  of the Board of Education of  Scott County School District.

 

/s/ Dr. Tony McGee  Dr. Tony McGee ,

Superintendent of Education

 

Publish: April 11th and April  18, 2018.  

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR HUNTING AND FISHING  RIGHTS

  Notice is hereby given by the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District that  sealed bids will be received by  said Board until 12:00 p.m. on  the 7th day of May, 2018, in  the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott  County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce  Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a  lease of hunting and fishing  rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public  School Trust Lands situated in  Scott County, Mississippi, to  wit:

 

SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6  NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST

 

The SE ¼ of NE ¼; All that  part lying North of Illinois Central Railroad located in the SE  ¼; All that part lying East of  the public road and North of Illinois Central Railroad located  in the SW ¼ less and except  the following; (1) a 5.00 acre  parcel held under lease by  Tonya McLemore, which is  filed for public record in Deed  Book 14-Q at pages 671 in the  office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County, Mississippi.  (2)  a 1.20 acre parcel held under  lease by Maribel Angelica Diaz  Rodriguez, which is filed for  public record in Deed Book  16- A at Pages 604 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County Mississippi.  (3) a  1.50 acre parcel held under  lease by Kenneth George  which is filed for public record  in Deed Book 14-J at Pages  360 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County,  Mississippi.  (4) a 1.50 acre  parcel held under lease by  Kenneth George, which is filed  for public record in Deed Book  13-K at pages 141 in the office  of the Chancery Clerk of Scott  County, Mississippi.  Said parcels for lease are shown on  Scott County Tax Assessor  Map No. 175, being parcels 2,  2.1, 2.2, and 2.3 containing a  total of 216.80 acres more or  less.

 

The lease shall be for a term  of five (5) years. The form of  the lease has been prescribed  by the Board of Education and  is now on file in the Office of  the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties  may inspect the same during  regular office hours.

 

Bid proposal forms may be  obtained from the Office of the  Superintendent of Education.   Bids shall be submitted for the  entire parcel.  Only the annual  rental shall be subject to bid.  Highest bid received will be  the winning bid.  A certified  check for the amount of the  annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted.  Bids shall be submitted in  sealed envelopes, addressed  to the Board of Education of  Scott County School District  and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR  HUNTING AND FISHING  LEASE on approximately  216.80 acres in Section 16,  Township 6 North, Range 7  East." 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  will meet at 110 Commerce  Loop, Scott County School  Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May,  2018 at 9:00 a.m. and sealed  bids received pursuant to this  public notice will then and  there be opened and read  aloud. 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  reserves the right to reject any  and all bids submitted.

 

The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the  MS Code Annotated (1972) as  amended.  Published by order  of the Board of Education of  Scott County School District.

/s/ Dr. Tony McGee  Dr. Tony McGee, Superintendent of Education

 

Publish Two (2) Times: April,  11th and 18th, 2018.

 

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR HUNTING AND FISHING  RIGHTS

  Notice is hereby given by the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District that  sealed bids will be received by  said Board until 12:00 p.m. on  the 7th day of May, 2018, in  the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott  County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce  Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for  lease of hunting and fishing  rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public  School Trust Lands situated in  Scott County, Mississippi, to  wit:

 

Section 16, Township 5 North,  Range 9 East

 

The NE ¼ of SE ¼ Less and  Except 10.00 acres located in  the NW ¼ of NE ¼ of SE ¼  containing a total of 30.00  acres more or less. Parcel  14.1 In Scott County Mississippi

 

The lease shall be for a term  of five (5) years. The form of  the lease has been prescribed  by the Board of Education and  is now on file in the Office of  the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties  may inspect the same during  regular office hours.

 

Bid proposal forms may be  obtained from the Office of the  Superintendent of Education.   Bids shall be submitted for the  entire parcel.  Only the annual  rental shall be subject to bid.  Highest bid received will be  accepted. A certified check for  the amount of the annual rental should be included with the  bid when submitted.  Bids shall  be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board  of Education of Scott County  School District and plainly  marked on the outside of the  envelope "BID FOR HUNTING  AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 30.00 acres. Parcel 14.1 in Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 9 East." 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  will meet at the Courthouse  Annex, 110 Commerce Loop,  Scott County School Board  Room, Forest, Mississippi, on  the 8th day of May 2018 at  9:00 7a.m. and sealed bids  received pursuant to this Public notice will then and there be  opened and read aloud. 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  reserves the right to reject any  and all bids submitted.

 

The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the  MS Code Annotated (1972) as  amended.  Published by order  of the Board of Education of  Scott County School District.

 

/s/ Dr. Tony McGee  Dr. Tony McGee,

Superintendent of Education

 

Publish Two (2) Times: April  11 and 18th 2018

 

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF INVITATION FOR BIDS

FOR HUNTING AND FISHING  RIGHTS

 

Notice is hereby given by the  Board of Education of Scott  County School District that  sealed bids will be received by  said Board until 12:00 p.m. on  the 7th day of May, 2018, in  the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott  County School District, at the  Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and  fishing rights on the following  described Sixteenth Section  Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:

 

SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 7  NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST

 

W ½ of SW ¼;  W ½ of E ½ of  SW ¼;  NE ¼ of NE ¼ of SW  ¼ Parcel 8.1, containing  130.00 acres more or less, in  Scott County Mississippi

 

The lease shall be for a term  of five (5) years. The form of  the lease has been prescribed  by the Board of Education and  is now on file in the Office of  the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties  may inspect the same during  regular office hours.

 

Bid proposal forms may be  obtained from the Office of the  Superintendent of Education.   Bids shall be submitted for the  entire parcel.  Only the annual  rental shall be subject to bid.   Highest bid received will be  accepted.  A certified check for  the amount of the annual rental should be included with the  bid when submitted.  Bids shall  be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board  of Education of Scott County  School District and plainly  marked on the outside of the  envelope "BID FOR HUNTING  AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 130.00 acres in  Section 16, Township 7 North,  Range 7 East." 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  will meet at 110 Commerce  Loop, Scott County School  Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th  day of May,  2018 at 9:00 p.m. and sealed  bids received pursuant to this  public notice will then and  there be opened and read  aloud. 

 

The Board of Education of  Scott County School District  reserves the right to reject any  and all bids submitted.

 

The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the  MS Code Annotated (1972) as  amended.  Published by order  of the Board of Education of  Scott County School District.

 

\s\ Dr. Tony McGee

Dr. Tony McGee, Superintendent of Education

 

Publish: April 11 and 18th  2018.  

 

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE  NOTICE OF SALE

 

WHEREAS, on May 11, 2017,  Samuel Gregg McMillan and  Jessica Faye McMillan executed a Deed of Trust to Hez L.  Hollingsworth, Trustee for the  use and benefit of BCO INVESTMENTS, INC., a Mississippi Corporation, which  Deed of Trust is on file and  recorded in Deed of Trust  Book 857 at Page 217 in the  Office of the Chancery Clerk of  Scott County, Mississippi, securing an indebtedness in the  name of Samuel Gregg McMillan and Jessica Faye McMillan; and

WHEREAS, the legal holder of  said Deed of Trust and the  note secured thereby, Substituted Roy Noble Lee, Jr. as  Trustee therein, as authorized  by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded in the office of  the aforesaid Chancery Clerk  in Deed of Trust Book 898 at  Page 611 and by Corrected  Substitution of Trustee recorded in Deed of Trust Book 898  at Page 687 thereof; and

WHEREAS, default has been  made in the payment of the  indebtedness secured by said  deed of trust; the holder of the  note and deed of trust having  requested the undersigned to  do so, in accordance with the  terms of said Deed of Trust, I,  Roy Noble Lee, Jr., Substitute Trustee, will, on Monday  the 7th day of May, 2018, offer  for sale at public outcry and  sell during legal hours  (between the hours of 11:00  a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the  South front door of the Courthouse of Scott County, Forest,  Mississippi, for cash to the  highest and best bidder, the  property in Scott County, Mississippi, described as:

 

Commence at a point on the  North side of the Morton and  Pulaski public road (Highway #  481) where said road intersects the West boundary of SE  1/4 of NE 1/4, as a point of  beginning; thence run Southeasterly along said road as it  now runs 210 feet, thence run  Northeasterly 210 feet, thence  run Northwesterly 210 feet,  thence run Southwesterly 210  feet to point of beginning, being one (1) acre, more or less,  and being located in the  Southwest part of SE 1/4 or  NE 1/4, North and East of said  road, Section 25, Township 6  North, Range 6 East, Scott  County, Mississippi.

 

Title to the above described  property is believed to be good  but I will convey only such title  as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee

 

Witness my signature this 5th  day of April, 2018.

 

/s/ Roy Noble Lee, Jr.

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR.,

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

 

ROY NOBLE LEE, JR. MSB #  1168

LEE & LEE, P.A.

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

POST OFFICE BOX 370

FOREST, MS 39074

601-469-2721

 

PUBLISH: April 11, 2018; April  18, 2018; April 25, 2018; May  2, 2018

 

 

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S  NOTICE OF SALE

 

WHEREAS, on January 31,  2013, James Russell Goodwin, an unmarried person,  executed a certain deed of  trust to J. Ward Conville,  Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration  Systems, Inc., as nominee for  Grand Bank for Savings, FSB,  its successors and assigns  which deed of trust is of record  in the office of the Chancery  Clerk of Scott County, State of  Mississippi in Book 814 at  Page 146; and

WHEREAS, said Deed of  Trust was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase  Bank, National Association by  instrument dated February 2,  2017 and recorded in Book  891 at Page 217 of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's office;  and

WHEREAS, JPMorgan Chase  Bank, National Association  has heretofore substituted  Shapiro & Massey, LLC as  Trustee by instrument dated  February 27, 2018 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery  Clerk's Office in Book 910 at  Page 28; and

WHEREAS, default having  been made in the terms and  conditions of said deed of trust  and the entire debt secured  thereby having been declared  to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of  said deed of trust, JPMorgan  Chase Bank, National Association, the legal holder of said  indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust  and sell said land and property  in accordance with the terms  of said deed of trust and for  the purpose of raising the  sums due thereunder, together  with attorney's fees, trustee's  fees and expense of sale.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of  trust, will on April 18, 2018 offer for sale at public outcry and  sell within legal hours (being  between the hours of 11:00  a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the  South Door of the County  Courthouse of Scott County,  located at Forest, Mississippi,  to the highest and best bidder  for cash the following described property situated in Scott  County, State of Mississippi,  to-wit:

Tract 1:

12 1/2 acres off South side of  North 25 acres of SW 1/4 of  NW 1/4, Section 3, LESS AND  EXCEPT a parcel of land described as: Beginning at the  Northeast corner of SW 1/4 of  NW 1/4 of Section 3, Township  7 North, Range 6 East, thence  run South 450 feet to point of  beginning; thence run South  450 feet; thence run West to  the East line of Forkville and  Ludlow public road a distance  of 166 feet; thence North along  the East line of said road 486  feet; thence run East 352 feet  to point of beginning, located  in the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of  Section 3; also a parcel of land  described as: Beginning at the  Northeast corner of SW 1/4 of  NW 1/4 of Section 3, Township  7 North, Range 6 East, and  run thence South 450 feet;  thence West 452 feet to the  point of beginning; thence run  West 477.5 feet; thence North  24 degrees and 0.4 minutes  West 250 feet; thence run East  477.5 feet to the West line of  Forkville and Ludlow public  road; thence run South 24  degrees and 0.4 minutes East  along the West line of said  road 250 feet to point of beginning, Scott County, Mississippi.

Tract 2:

Commencing at the NE corner  of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section  3, Township 7 North, Range 6  East, run then South 450 feet,  thence West 452 feet to a  point on the West side of Miss.  Hwy #483, said point being the  point of beginning, then run  West 420 feet, then South 24  degrees 4 minutes East 420  feet, then East 400 feet on the  West side of highway, then  North 22 degrees West along  the West side of said Highway  483 feet back to the point of  beginning, located and situated in the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4,  Section 3, Township 7 North,  Range 6 East, Scott County,  Mississippi, being 4 acres,  more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

A parcel of land lying and being situated in the SW 1/4 of  the NW 1/4 of Section 3,  Township 7 North, Range 6  East, Scott County, Mississippi, and being more particularly  described as follows:

Commencing at the NW corner  of said SW 1/4, run South  465.4 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue  South 87.8 feet; thence run  East 408.8 feet; thence run  North 91.6 feet; thence run  North 82 degrees 46 minutes  East 433.1 feet to the West  right-of-way line of Mississippi  State Highway 483, thence run  North 22 degrees 41 minutes  West 182.6 feet along said  right-of-way line; thence run  West 470.6 feet; thence run  South 18 degrees 38 minutes  East 240.0 feet, thence run  West 379.1 feet to the point of  beginning, containing 3 acres,  more or less.

I WILL CONVEY only such title  as vested in me as Substituted  Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE  on this 20th day of March,  2018.

 

Shapiro & Massey, LLC

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEEShapiro & Massey, LLC

1080 River Oaks Drive

Suite B-202

Flowood, MS 39232

(601) 981-9299

 

2024 Highway 483 North

Morton, MS 39117

18-021172BE

 

Publication Dates:

March 28, April 4 and 11, 2018

 

 

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

 

IN THE CHANCERY COURT  OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE  CUSTODY OF MINOR CHILD  NAMED HEREIN

 

AUSTIN THOMPSON  PLAINTIFF

NO. 2018-0128

 

VS 

ARTHUR RAY CRIMM, JR.  and TERENA REIGH CRIMM

DEFENDANTS

 

  SUMMONS

 

TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

 

TO: TERENA REIGH CRIMM

 

You have been made a  Defendant/Respondent in the  suit filed in this Court by the  Petitioner(s) seeking a Paternity for the minor child.

You are summoned to appear  and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m.  on the 6th day of July, 2018 in  the Courtroom of the Scott  County Courthouse at Forest  Mississippi, and in case of  your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded  in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an  answer or other pleading but  you may do so if you desire.

Issued under my hand and the  seal of said Court, this the 2nd  day of April, 2018.

  LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON  PALMER

CHANCERY CLERK OF  SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

 

BY: Diane Derrick, DC         DEPUTY CLERK

 

(SEAL)

 

Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB 1168

Lee and Lee, PA

P.O. Box 370

Forest, MS 39074

Phone: 601-469-2721

Fax: 601-469-4216

 

Publish: April 11, 2018; April  18, 2018; April 25, 2018

 

 

