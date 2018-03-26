Legal Notices April 11

Legal Notices April 11tbeeland
ABANDONED VEHICLE
Pursuant to the abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, House Bill 221, Laws of 1970, and House Bill 1092, Laws of 1995, the following vehicles will be sold:
1995 International 4700 7.3
1HTSCABM6SH656880
To be sold May 4, 2018 at:
James Auto Repair
1145 Hwy 35 S.
Forest, MS 39074
at 10:00 AM
Terms of the sale are cash and no checks will be accepted. All sales are final. No refunds will be made. Said automobile will be sold in as is condition with no guarantees.
Publish: April 11 & 18, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
CITY OF FOREST,
MISSISSIPPI
Notice is hereby given that the CITY OF FOREST, Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Forest, Mississippi, will receive Electronic Sealed Bids via reverse auction for the purchase of the following:
One Single Axle Dump Truck
Bids will be received by an Electronic Sealed Bidding Reverse Auction Process administered by Southern Procurement Services at the Office of the City Clerk in Forest, Mississippi, on Tuesday, May 01, 2018 at 10:00 AM CST at which time bidding will begin and run until Suppliers have completed entering all bids. Award will be made to the lowest, best and most responsive and responsible bidder at the next scheduled board meeting. For the purchase and/or lease purchase of the following:
A complete bid package which contains bid instructions and specification response sheets may be obtained by registering as a supplier at http://tools.southernprocureme nt.com/conregister.php and then emailing vaughn@southernprocuremen t.com to request a complete bid package prior to registering. Please use the term "FOREST DUMP TRUCK BID" in the subject line. Vendors must include full contact information, including company name, email address, telephone numbers and contact person in your email request. Email requests will be filled within 24 hours of submission or registration. Registration with Southern Procurement Services and acceptance of the Southern Procurement Services Platform Agreement is not optional and is required in order to participate in this bidding event. No exceptions will be made.
Specification responses must be submitted for this bid event, and are due no later than Friday 27 April 2018 at 5:00 PM local time in order to be considered for this bidding opportunity.
Bid responses should be delivered to:
Vaughn Blaylock
Vaughn@southernprocuremen t.com
No bid shall be withdrawn after the scheduled date and time of the beginning of the bidding event without the written consent of the City of Forest Mayor and Board of Aldermen
The City of Forest is acting under the authority of Section 31-7-13, Miss. Code of 1972 Amended, and RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS. Published by order of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi, dated the 6th day of March 2018.
/s/ Faye Johnston
City Clerk / Tax Collector
Publish: April 11th & 18th, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CAUSE NO. 2006-0472
IN THE MATTER OF THE CUSTODY
OF THE CHILD NAMED IN PETITION
HAL PATTERSON AND
SHERRI PATTERSON, PETITIONERS
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: APRIL REID
You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s) seeking Custody to of the Minor Child by Rodney Reid.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m., Friday, the 27th day of July, 2018 in the Courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 19th day of March, 2018.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: E. Leverette DEPUTY CLERK
(SEAL)
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018 & April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY PAULINE SMITH, DECEASED
NO. 17-0468
VS
THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTY PAULINE SMITH
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF THOMAS GERALD JACKSON;
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by MICHAEL SMITH, individually and in his capacity as Administrator of the Estate of Betty Pauline Smith, deceased, Plaintiff seeking to adjudicate heirship.
You are summoned to appear and defend against the petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 a.m., on the 25th day of May, 2018, in the courtroom of the Jasper County Chancery Courthouse at Paulding, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend, a judgement will be entered against you for the things demanded in the petition.
You are not required to file an answer but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court this the 3rd Day of April, 2018.
CHANCERY CLERK
By: Diane Derrick, DC
(SEAL)
Prepared by:
Jeff Arnold (MSB # 104335)
Jeff Arnold, CPA, Attorney at Law, PLLC
5719 HWY 25, Suite 103
Flowood, MS 39232
Phone: 601-213-7581
Fax: 601-453-4882
Publish: April 11, 2018; April 18, 2018; April 25, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
SCOTT COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND BOBBY TODD SMITH AND STORMY CAROL ROBINSON, MINORS, BY AND THROUGH THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT
PETITIONERS
RACHEL MICHELLE HARALSON GRIFFIN
CO-PETITIONER
VS.
CIVIL ACTION, FILE NO. 2018-0102
DARYL GLENN ROBINSON AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER
RESPONDENTS
CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Daryl Glenn Robinson, who is not to be found in the state of Mississippi on diligent search and inquiry and whose post office address are not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.
TO: Unknown Putative Father, who is not to be found in the state of Mississippi on diligent search and inquiry and whose post office address are not known to the Petitioners after diligent inquiry made by said Petitioners.
You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Scott County Department of Human Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Bureau Director II, and, Bobby Todd Smith and Stormy Carol Robinson, minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minors and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minors be placed with the Scott County Department of Human Services.
YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT, 9:00 A.M. ON THE 8TH DAY OF JUNE, 2018, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE SCOTT COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT 92 BROAD STREET, DECATUR, MS 39327, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITON.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.
ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 30th day of March, 2018.
Lee Ann Livingston Palmer, Clerk
Scott County, Mississippi
Forest, Mississippi 39074
By: /s/ D. Derrick, D.C.
(seal)
Sara H. Roberts, MSB # 101753
Office of the Attorney General
P.O. Box 220
Jackson, MS 39205
601-359-4247
Email: srobe@ago.state.ms.us
Publish: April 11, 2018: April 18, 2018; April 25, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-KS6
PLAINTIFF
VS.
FLOZELL BLAND AND NANNIE BLAND
DEFENDANTS
NO. 2018-0042
SUMMONS
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: Flozell Bland
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association f/k/a The Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A., as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates Series 2004-KS6, Plaintiff, seeking Judicial Foreclosure. Defendants other than you in this action are Nannie Bland. This action concerns the real property commonly known as 34 Brewer Road, Forest, MS 39074 and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit:
SITUATED IN THE CITY OF FOREST, SCOTT COUNTY, STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS;
Commence at the NE Corner of NE1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 26, Township 8 North, Range 8 East and run South 24 degrees West 322 feet along the Western line of Old Forest Public Road for the point of beginning, thence run South 28 degrees West 280 feet along the Western line of said public road, thence run North 67 degrees 30 minutes West 130 feet to fence, thence run North 28 degrees East 280 feet along said fence, thence run South 67 degrees 30 minutes East 130 feet to the point of beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less, and being in the NE 1/4 of NE 1/4, Section 26, Township 8 North, Range 8 East, Scott County Mississippi.
The above legal description being the same as the last deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.
Parcel # 1187260000000301
Being the same property conveyed to Flozell Bland and Nannie Bland, husband and wife, by deed from Percy L. Sanders and Mary A. Sanders, husband and wife, dated 8-02-88, recorded 8-5-88, in Book P-B, page 109, in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi.
34 Brewer Road, Forest, MS 39074-8427
You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Cynthia D. Cohly, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address is 1080 River Oaks Drive, Suite B-202, Flowood, MS 39232. Your response must be mailed or delivered not later than thirty days after the 28th day of March, 2018, which is the date of the first publication of this summons. If your response is not mailed or delivered, a judgment by default will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint.
You must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward. Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this 12th day of March, 2018.
(SEAL)
Lee Anne Livingston Palmer, Chancery Clerk
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY
P. O. BOX 630
FOREST, MS 39074
By: /s/Diane Derrick, D.C.
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018; April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CAUSE NO. AD 746
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION
OF THE MINOR CHILDREN NAMED
IN THE COMPLAINT
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: UNKNOWN FATHER
You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s) seeking to petition to Adopt Minor Child of Magdelena Carmelo Alonzo by Diego Gomez Gregory and Ana Carmelo Francisco.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m., Friday, the 27th day of July, 2018 in the Courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 20th day of March, 2018.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: E. Leverette DEPUTY CLERK
(SEAL)
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018 & April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
CAUSE NO. 2017-0345
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADMINISTRATION
OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL MICHAEL RYAN, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary have been granted to the undersigned upon the Estate of Paul Michael Ryan on the 22 day of September, 2017, in Cause No. 2017-0345, General Chancery Docket, Scott County, Mississippi, all persons having claims against said Estate are notified to probate the same with the Clerk of the Court within ninety (90) days of the date of the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.
This 20th day of March, 2018.
/s/ Sherry Green
SHERRY GREEN, EXECUTRIX
P. SHAWN HARRIS, MSB #9554
ATTORNEY AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 649
FOREST, MS 39074
(601) 469-9910
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018; April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ADMINISTRATION OF THE
ESTATE OF ALFRED L. JOHNSON, DECEASED C.A.N.: 2015-0012
SUMMONS
By Publication
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: TAMI HARDISON
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Rita Parker-Johnson, seeking to Determine Heirship, Waive First and Final Accounting and to Discharge Administratrix and Close the Estate. Defendants other than you in this action are Zorena Leatherbury and Terri Johnson.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of July, 2018 in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 22nd day of March, 2018.
LeeAnne Palmer Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi
E. Leverette D.C.
(seal)
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018; April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ADMINISTRATION OF THE
ESTATE OF ALFRED L. JOHNSON, DECEASED C.A.N.: 2015-0012
SUMMONS
By Publication
THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: TERRI JOHNSON
You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Rita Parker-Johnson, seeking to Determine Heirship, Waive First and Final Accounting and to Discharge Administratrix and Close the Estate. Defendants other than you in this action are Zorena Leatherbury and Tami Hardison.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of July, 2018 in the courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and seal of said Court, this the 22nd day of March, 2018.
LeAnne Palmer Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi
E. Leverette, D.C. (seal)
Publish: March 28, 2018; April 4, 2018; April 11, 2018
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY,
MISSISSIPPI
NO. 2018-0103
IN THE MATTER OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF FRANK W. COLBERT, III
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF FRANK W. COLBERT, III
Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 29th day of March, 2018, by the Chancery Court of Scott County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the Estate of Frank W. Colbert, III, deceased testate, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.
This, the 29th day of March, A.D., 2018.
\s\ Tammy Colbert TAMMY COLBERT, Executrix
Evan L. Thompson
Thompson & Hollingsworth, P.A.
P. O. Drawer 119
Forest, MS 39074
(601) 469-3411
MSB # 8179
Publish: April 4, 2018; April 11, 2018; April 18, 2018
INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOREST PRODUCTS FOR SALE
NOTICE
Sealed bids will be received by the Forest Municipal School District up to and no later than 10:00 a.m., May 3, 2018, for the right to cut and remove all timber, standing or down, designated for that purpose on:
Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 8 East
Scott County, Mississippi.
Before bids are submitted, full information concerning the material for sale, conditions of sale and submission of bids should be obtained from Marc Krider, Mississippi Forestry Commission Office, phone number 601-624-4209.
The right to reject any and all bids is reserved.
Publication Dates: April 11, 2018; April 18, 2018; April 25, 2018; May 2, 2018
LEGAL NOTICE
TO: Mary Lee Barlow
270 Delie's Way
Forest, MS 39074
Stor-It, located at 192 Highway 492, Sebastopol, MS 39359 makes notice that the contents of Unit # 35 currently occupied by Mary Lee Barlow will be sold to the highest bidder at 192 Highway 492, Sebastopol, MS 39359 at 11:00 a.m. on April 13, 2018.
Publish: April 4 & 11, 2018
NOTICE OF PROPOSED BRANCH
Notice is hereby given that Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, D.C. 20429 and to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for written consent to operate a new branch at 488 Eglin Parkway, Fort Walton Beach, Okaloosa County, Florida 32547.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his/her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office in Memphis, Tennessee, 6060 Primacy Parkway, Ste. 300, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 not later than April 26, 2018. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
Any interested person may file a written protest and\or comments to said application with the Commissioner. Any protest shall specify the interest of the protestant in the application and state the grounds for protest. Protest, in writing, should be addressed to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, Post Office Box 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39236-2129. Processing will be complete no earlier than the 15th day following this publication or the date of receipt of the application by the Commissioner, whichever is later.
This notice is published pursuant to Part 303.7 of the Rules and Regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and pursuant to Section 81-7-1, Mississippi Code of 1972.
Community Bank of Mississippi
Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., President
Forest, Mississippi
Publish: April 11, 2018
NOTICE OF PROPOSED BRANCH
Notice is hereby given that Community Bank of Mississippi, Forest, Scott County, Mississippi has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Washington, D.C. 20429 and to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, for written consent to relocate a branch office from 100 Richard Jackson Blvd., Suite 100, Panama City Beach, Florida 32407 across the street to a new office to be established and operated within the same neighborhood at 11341 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, Bay County, Florida 32407.
Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his/her comments in writing with the Regional Director of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Regional Office in Memphis, Tennessee, 6060 Primacy Parkway, Ste. 300, Memphis, Tennessee 38119 not later than April 26, 2018. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file in the regional office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.
Any interested person may file a written protest and\or comments to said application with the Commissioner. Any protest shall specify the interest of the protestant in the application and state the grounds for protest. Protest, in writing, should be addressed to the Commissioner, Department of Banking and Consumer Finance, State of Mississippi, Post Office Box 12129, Jackson, Mississippi 39236-2129. Processing will be complete no earlier than the 15th day following this publication or the date of receipt of the application by the Commissioner, whichever is later.
This notice is published pursuant to Part 303.7 of the Rules and Regulations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and pursuant to Section 81-7-1, Mississippi Code of 1972.
Community Bank of Mississippi
Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., President
Forest, Mississippi
Publish: April 11, 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of Scott County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 12:00 p.m. on the 7th day of May, 2018
in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and fishing rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 6 EAST
N ½ of the NW ¼ of the SW ¼, containing 20 acres more or less. Part of Parcel 1, Section 16, Township 8 North, Range 6 East, in Scott County Mississippi
The lease shall be for a term of five (5) years. The form of the lease has been prescribed by the Board of Education and is now on file in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties may inspect the same during regular office hours.
Bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent of Education. Bids shall be submitted for the entire parcel(s). Only the annual rental shall be subject to bid. Highest bid received will be accepted. A certified check for the amount of the annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Scott County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 20 acres, more or less in Section 16, Township 8 North, Range 6 East. "
The board of Education of Scott County School District will meet at the 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County School Board Room, Forest, Mississippi on the 8 th day of May, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. and sealed bids received pursuant to this public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud. The Board of Education of Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the MS Code Annotated (1972) as amended. Published by order of the Board of Education of Scott County School District.
/s/ Dr. Tony McGee
Dr. Tony McGee,
Superintendent of Education
Publish Two (2) Times: April 11th and 18th , 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of Scott County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 12:00 p.m. on the 7th day of May, 2018, in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott County School District, at the Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and fishing rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST
SE ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 7 East, Scott County, Mississippi, Less and Except there from the following described land; Commence at the SE corner of Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 7 East; thence run North along the Section line to the East side of Highway No. 80, this being the point of beginning; thence run in a Southwesterly direction along Highway No. 80 for 610.00 feet more or less; thence run South 353.00 feet more or less; thence run in a Northeasterly direction 610.00 feet more or less to the Section line; thence run North back to the point of beginning; containing a total of 35.00 acres more or less. Parcel 17.3 in Scott County Mississippi.
The lease shall be for a term of five (5) years. The form of the lease has been prescribed by the Board of Education and is now on file in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties may inspect the same during regular office hours.
Bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent of Education. Bids shall be submitted for the entire parcel. Only the annual rental shall be subject to bid. A minimum bid of $3.50 per acre will be accepted. A certified check for the amount of the annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Scott County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 35.00 acres in Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 7 East."
The Board of Education of Scott County School District will meet at 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County School Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. and sealed bids received pursuant to this lic notice will then and there be opened and read aloud.
The Board of Education of Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the MS Code Annotated (1972) as amended. Published by order of the Board of Education of Scott County School District.
/s/ Dr. Tony McGee Dr. Tony McGee ,
Superintendent of Education
Publish: April 11th and April 18, 2018.
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of Scott County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 12:00 p.m. on the 7th day of May, 2018, in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and fishing rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST
The SE ¼ of NE ¼; All that part lying North of Illinois Central Railroad located in the SE ¼; All that part lying East of the public road and North of Illinois Central Railroad located in the SW ¼ less and except the following; (1) a 5.00 acre parcel held under lease by Tonya McLemore, which is filed for public record in Deed Book 14-Q at pages 671 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi. (2) a 1.20 acre parcel held under lease by Maribel Angelica Diaz Rodriguez, which is filed for public record in Deed Book 16- A at Pages 604 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County Mississippi. (3) a 1.50 acre parcel held under lease by Kenneth George which is filed for public record in Deed Book 14-J at Pages 360 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi. (4) a 1.50 acre parcel held under lease by Kenneth George, which is filed for public record in Deed Book 13-K at pages 141 in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi. Said parcels for lease are shown on Scott County Tax Assessor Map No. 175, being parcels 2, 2.1, 2.2, and 2.3 containing a total of 216.80 acres more or less.
The lease shall be for a term of five (5) years. The form of the lease has been prescribed by the Board of Education and is now on file in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties may inspect the same during regular office hours.
Bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent of Education. Bids shall be submitted for the entire parcel. Only the annual rental shall be subject to bid. Highest bid received will be the winning bid. A certified check for the amount of the annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Scott County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 216.80 acres in Section 16, Township 6 North, Range 7 East."
The Board of Education of Scott County School District will meet at 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County School Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. and sealed bids received pursuant to this public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud.
The Board of Education of Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the MS Code Annotated (1972) as amended. Published by order of the Board of Education of Scott County School District.
/s/ Dr. Tony McGee Dr. Tony McGee, Superintendent of Education
Publish Two (2) Times: April, 11th and 18th, 2018.
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of Scott County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 12:00 p.m. on the 7th day of May, 2018, in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott County School District, Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for lease of hunting and fishing rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 9 East
The NE ¼ of SE ¼ Less and Except 10.00 acres located in the NW ¼ of NE ¼ of SE ¼ containing a total of 30.00 acres more or less. Parcel 14.1 In Scott County Mississippi
The lease shall be for a term of five (5) years. The form of the lease has been prescribed by the Board of Education and is now on file in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties may inspect the same during regular office hours.
Bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent of Education. Bids shall be submitted for the entire parcel. Only the annual rental shall be subject to bid. Highest bid received will be accepted. A certified check for the amount of the annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Scott County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 30.00 acres. Parcel 14.1 in Section 16, Township 5 North, Range 9 East."
The Board of Education of Scott County School District will meet at the Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County School Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May 2018 at 9:00 7a.m. and sealed bids received pursuant to this Public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud.
The Board of Education of Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the MS Code Annotated (1972) as amended. Published by order of the Board of Education of Scott County School District.
/s/ Dr. Tony McGee Dr. Tony McGee,
Superintendent of Education
Publish Two (2) Times: April 11 and 18th 2018
PUBLIC NOTICE
OF INVITATION FOR BIDS
FOR HUNTING AND FISHING RIGHTS
Notice is hereby given by the Board of Education of Scott County School District that sealed bids will be received by said Board until 12:00 p.m. on the 7th day of May, 2018, in the Office of the Superintendent of Education of Scott County School District, at the Courthouse Annex, 110 Commerce Loop, Forest, Mississippi, for a lease of hunting and fishing rights on the following described Sixteenth Section Public School Trust Lands situated in Scott County, Mississippi, to wit:
SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 7 NORTH, RANGE 7 EAST
W ½ of SW ¼; W ½ of E ½ of SW ¼; NE ¼ of NE ¼ of SW ¼ Parcel 8.1, containing 130.00 acres more or less, in Scott County Mississippi
The lease shall be for a term of five (5) years. The form of the lease has been prescribed by the Board of Education and is now on file in the Office of the Superintendent of Education, and interested parties may inspect the same during regular office hours.
Bid proposal forms may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent of Education. Bids shall be submitted for the entire parcel. Only the annual rental shall be subject to bid. Highest bid received will be accepted. A certified check for the amount of the annual rental should be included with the bid when submitted. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes, addressed to the Board of Education of Scott County School District and plainly marked on the outside of the envelope "BID FOR HUNTING AND FISHING LEASE on approximately 130.00 acres in Section 16, Township 7 North, Range 7 East."
The Board of Education of Scott County School District will meet at 110 Commerce Loop, Scott County School Board Room, Forest, Mississippi, on the 8th day of May, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. and sealed bids received pursuant to this public notice will then and there be opened and read aloud.
The Board of Education of Scott County School District reserves the right to reject any and all bids submitted.
The aforesaid land is being offered for lease under the provisions of Section 29-3-41 of the MS Code Annotated (1972) as amended. Published by order of the Board of Education of Scott County School District.
\s\ Dr. Tony McGee
Dr. Tony McGee, Superintendent of Education
Publish: April 11 and 18th 2018.
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on May 11, 2017, Samuel Gregg McMillan and Jessica Faye McMillan executed a Deed of Trust to Hez L. Hollingsworth, Trustee for the use and benefit of BCO INVESTMENTS, INC., a Mississippi Corporation, which Deed of Trust is on file and recorded in Deed of Trust Book 857 at Page 217 in the Office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, Mississippi, securing an indebtedness in the name of Samuel Gregg McMillan and Jessica Faye McMillan; and
WHEREAS, the legal holder of said Deed of Trust and the note secured thereby, Substituted Roy Noble Lee, Jr. as Trustee therein, as authorized by the terms thereof, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 898 at Page 611 and by Corrected Substitution of Trustee recorded in Deed of Trust Book 898 at Page 687 thereof; and
WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by said deed of trust; the holder of the note and deed of trust having requested the undersigned to do so, in accordance with the terms of said Deed of Trust, I, Roy Noble Lee, Jr., Substitute Trustee, will, on Monday the 7th day of May, 2018, offer for sale at public outcry and sell during legal hours (between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.) at the South front door of the Courthouse of Scott County, Forest, Mississippi, for cash to the highest and best bidder, the property in Scott County, Mississippi, described as:
Commence at a point on the North side of the Morton and Pulaski public road (Highway # 481) where said road intersects the West boundary of SE 1/4 of NE 1/4, as a point of beginning; thence run Southeasterly along said road as it now runs 210 feet, thence run Northeasterly 210 feet, thence run Northwesterly 210 feet, thence run Southwesterly 210 feet to point of beginning, being one (1) acre, more or less, and being located in the Southwest part of SE 1/4 or NE 1/4, North and East of said road, Section 25, Township 6 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Mississippi.
Title to the above described property is believed to be good but I will convey only such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee
Witness my signature this 5th day of April, 2018.
/s/ Roy Noble Lee, Jr.
ROY NOBLE LEE, JR.,
SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE
ROY NOBLE LEE, JR. MSB # 1168
LEE & LEE, P.A.
ATTORNEYS AT LAW
POST OFFICE BOX 370
FOREST, MS 39074
601-469-2721
PUBLISH: April 11, 2018; April 18, 2018; April 25, 2018; May 2, 2018
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE'S NOTICE OF SALE
WHEREAS, on January 31, 2013, James Russell Goodwin, an unmarried person, executed a certain deed of trust to J. Ward Conville, Trustee for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Grand Bank for Savings, FSB, its successors and assigns which deed of trust is of record in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Scott County, State of Mississippi in Book 814 at Page 146; and
WHEREAS, said Deed of Trust was subsequently assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association by instrument dated February 2, 2017 and recorded in Book 891 at Page 217 of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's office; and
WHEREAS, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association has heretofore substituted Shapiro & Massey, LLC as Trustee by instrument dated February 27, 2018 and recorded in the aforesaid Chancery Clerk's Office in Book 910 at Page 28; and
WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms and conditions of said deed of trust and the entire debt secured thereby having been declared to be due and payable in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust, JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, the legal holder of said indebtedness, having requested the undersigned Substituted Trustee to execute the trust and sell said land and property in accordance with the terms of said deed of trust and for the purpose of raising the sums due thereunder, together with attorney's fees, trustee's fees and expense of sale.
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Shapiro & Massey, LLC, Substituted Trustee in said deed of trust, will on April 18, 2018 offer for sale at public outcry and sell within legal hours (being between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.), at the South Door of the County Courthouse of Scott County, located at Forest, Mississippi, to the highest and best bidder for cash the following described property situated in Scott County, State of Mississippi, to-wit:
Tract 1:
12 1/2 acres off South side of North 25 acres of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, LESS AND EXCEPT a parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northeast corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, thence run South 450 feet to point of beginning; thence run South 450 feet; thence run West to the East line of Forkville and Ludlow public road a distance of 166 feet; thence North along the East line of said road 486 feet; thence run East 352 feet to point of beginning, located in the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 3; also a parcel of land described as: Beginning at the Northeast corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, and run thence South 450 feet; thence West 452 feet to the point of beginning; thence run West 477.5 feet; thence North 24 degrees and 0.4 minutes West 250 feet; thence run East 477.5 feet to the West line of Forkville and Ludlow public road; thence run South 24 degrees and 0.4 minutes East along the West line of said road 250 feet to point of beginning, Scott County, Mississippi.
Tract 2:
Commencing at the NE corner of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, run then South 450 feet, thence West 452 feet to a point on the West side of Miss. Hwy #483, said point being the point of beginning, then run West 420 feet, then South 24 degrees 4 minutes East 420 feet, then East 400 feet on the West side of highway, then North 22 degrees West along the West side of said Highway 483 feet back to the point of beginning, located and situated in the SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Mississippi, being 4 acres, more or less.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
A parcel of land lying and being situated in the SW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 3, Township 7 North, Range 6 East, Scott County, Mississippi, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at the NW corner of said SW 1/4, run South 465.4 feet to the point of beginning; thence continue South 87.8 feet; thence run East 408.8 feet; thence run North 91.6 feet; thence run North 82 degrees 46 minutes East 433.1 feet to the West right-of-way line of Mississippi State Highway 483, thence run North 22 degrees 41 minutes West 182.6 feet along said right-of-way line; thence run West 470.6 feet; thence run South 18 degrees 38 minutes East 240.0 feet, thence run West 379.1 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3 acres, more or less.
I WILL CONVEY only such title as vested in me as Substituted Trustee.
WITNESS MY SIGNATURE on this 20th day of March, 2018.
Shapiro & Massey, LLC
SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEEShapiro & Massey, LLC
1080 River Oaks Drive
Suite B-202
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 981-9299
2024 Highway 483 North
Morton, MS 39117
18-021172BE
Publication Dates:
March 28, April 4 and 11, 2018
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE CUSTODY OF MINOR CHILD NAMED HEREIN
AUSTIN THOMPSON PLAINTIFF
NO. 2018-0128
VS
ARTHUR RAY CRIMM, JR. and TERENA REIGH CRIMM
DEFENDANTS
SUMMONS
TO THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI
TO: TERENA REIGH CRIMM
You have been made a Defendant/Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Petitioner(s) seeking a Paternity for the minor child.
You are summoned to appear and defend against said complaint or petition at 9:00 a.m. on the 6th day of July, 2018 in the Courtroom of the Scott County Courthouse at Forest Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the complaint or petition.
You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.
Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 2nd day of April, 2018.
LEE ANNE LIVINGSTON PALMER
CHANCERY CLERK OF SCOTT COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
BY: Diane Derrick, DC DEPUTY CLERK
(SEAL)
Roy Noble Lee, Jr., MSB 1168
Lee and Lee, PA
P.O. Box 370
Forest, MS 39074
Phone: 601-469-2721
Fax: 601-469-4216
Publish: April 11, 2018; April 18, 2018; April 25, 2018