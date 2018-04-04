2018 Sports Hall of Fame induction set for April 28

Former athletes and coaches who excelled in their sports will be recognized in April as the fourth class of the Scott County Sports Hall of Fame is inducted.

The names of the 2018 class were released last week as the selection committee now focuses on the planning of the induction ceremony.

The event is set for April 28 at the Livingston Performing Arts Center at Roosevelt State Park in Morton. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tickets to the event will be $10 per person and are available at locations in Forest, Lake, and Morton.

Frank Edmonson, president of the selection committee said the induction will be an opportunity for the former athletes, coaches and related inductees to be celebrated for their contributions.

“We are proud to continue recognizing the former athletes and coaches who laid the foundation for excellence and set the example for others to follow,” Edmondson said. “While celebrating our fourth class, we are excited to see and appreciate the continued support of our community in making this sports hall of fame possible each year.”

Edmondson said the Hall of Fame is designed to give due recognition to the inductees and their accomplishments.

“This is a means for the inductees to be honored and recognized for their hard work and success that made them eligible and worthy of this recognition,” Edmondson said. “The selection of each class is not an easy task as there are so many worthy individuals who are qualified. We appreciate the continued submissions that have given us eligible nominees to consider.”

The 2018 class members, including three posthumously, will be inducted:

Tom Lee, Forest; Sheldon Thomas, Forest; Lisa Bustin, Forest; Ricky Rogers, Lake; Sammy Pace, Lake; Steven Boozer, Morton; Cecil H. Jones, Morton; Sappy Moore, Morton; Dutch Nichols, Harperville; and N.C. Eiland, Sebastopol.

The Forest ticket locations include the Bank of Forest, Community Bank, and Cox Chevron. Tickets are also available at the Bank of Morton and Scott County Broadcasting Network on Highway 80 in Lake.

Since the first ceremony held in 2015, the Hall of Fame has inducted 45 honorees who assist the selection committee in choosing future members taken from a pool of nominees submitted by the public.

The 2018 class is finalized but the public is welcome to submit nominations for future classes. Once a nominee is submitted, he or she remains in the pool for future consideration.

“We strongly encourage everyone who thinks they know someone who should be in the Hall of Fame to fill out a nomination form whether they think their person has been nominated or not,” Edmondson said.

More information is available at the website: www.scottcountysportshalloffame.org.