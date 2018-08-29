2018 Wing Dang Doodle is just around the corner

The 13th annual Wing Dang Doodle festival is quickly approaching and event organizers are extremely excited about this year’s line-up of entertainers and all planned festivities. The 2018 edition of the popular hometown festival is schedule for September 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gaddis Park in Forest. It is a joint production of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Forest. Event organizers have worked hard to put together a day that be packed with fun for the entire family.

This year’s WDD will again include the chicken wing cook-off, a 5K run, live entertainment and numerous vendors that will be out throughout the entirety of this year’s event. Allyce Lott, Executive Director of the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce is excited about this years event and wants all participants to have the opportunity to join in.

“We invite everyone to join in the event and participate,” said Lott. “Everyone can visit http://www.wingdangdoodlefestival.com/ to find out all information about the WDD as well as find the applications and registration forms required to be submitted by participants and vendors.”

Each of the WDD’s events require participants to submit registration forms and all vendors that would like to set up shop for the day will need to complete the vendor application. The deadline to submit a registration form for any of the events is September 16. The deadline for vendors to submit their applications is also September 16. If there are questions concerning registering for an event or joining the festivities as a vendor contact the Forest Area Chamber of Commerce at 601-469-4332.

One of the most popular events at the WDD is the Chicken Wing Cook-off and this year looks to be one of the best yet. All self-proclaimed chicken wing chefs can register and put their cooking to the test against the areas best cooked chicken wings. Cooking teams will vie for all important bragging rights as well as the $1,000 grand prize for the best grilled, smoked or fried chicken wings.

This year’s event will feature the Luckenbach Willie Nelson Tribute Band as well as several additional local artists.

The Wing Dang Dash, 5K run/walk, will start the day off with a bang. After the run the wing cooking contest begins. Cooking teams begin preparing a year in advance to take home the top prize for the best chicken wing. Bring a lawn chair and relax under the shade trees and enjoy a great lineup of bands who come from all around. In addition to good music and tasty chicken wings, the Wing Dang Doodle Festival promises a broad selection of other activities and vendors that will appeal to the entire family.