8th Annual Nabs and Coke Party this weekend

The 8th Annual Nabs and Coke Party is set for this Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22 and all Forest High School Alumni are invited. FHS Alumni will gather to reminisce about the times they spent walking the halls of the school, studying hard in the classroom and playing sports on the fields and courts that make up Bearcat Country.

The festivities will begin on Friday at 6:00 p.m. with dinner at the Gatewood Gallery in downtown Forest (reservations required). After dinner attendees will move to the Forest Downtown Park for additional visiting time, the group Duck Gumbo is the entertainment.

Saturday morning festivities will kick-off at Jimmy Shaw’s Remember When museum which will open at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed up with the “Nabs Party” at Kats Kave which starts at 1:30 p.m.

This event is thoroughly enjoyed by all Bearcat alums that attend each year and this years event looks to be the best to date. The 2018 Nabs and Coke Party is organized by friends of the Forest High School Reminiscing Site.

Several class reunions are being held in town this weekend as well. If you are looking for additional details or information please visit the Forest High School Reminiscing site (http://members6.boardhost.com) or contact either John Roby at 601-613-5615 or Kaye Hodges at 901-481-0001.