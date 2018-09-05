Congressional primary election set for Tuesday, June 5

By JAMES PHILLIPS,
  • 173 reads
Wed, 05/09/2018 - 10:10am

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, June 5, for the party primary elections.  Voters will select their choice for party nominees for two congressional seats. 

Scott County Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two races included on the primary election ballot will be for U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 3 for Scott County and United States Senate.

For Senate, Republicans will have a choice of Richard Warren Boyanton and Roger F. Wicker.

For Senate, Democrats will have a choice of David Baria, Jensen Bohren, Jerone Garland, Victor G. Maurice Jr., Omeria Scott and Howard Sherman.

For US House, Democrats will have a choice of Michael Aycox and Michael Ted Evans.

For US House, Republicans will have a choice of Sally Doty, Morgan Dunn, Michael Guest, Whit Hughes, Perry Parker and Katherine “Bitzi” Tate.

 

The deadline to register to vote in the primary election was May 7. Any Scott County voter who has a question about their voter registration may call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-469-3601 to verify their registration and what precinct they should vote in.

Absentee ballots are available for voters in the clerk’s office.  The last day an absentee ballot can be cast in person is May 26.  The clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through May 25, and from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 26.

State law requires that voters show an identification that includes a photograph before they can cast their ballot. Accepted forms of identification include:

• Driver’s License.

•Photo ID card issued by a branch department, or entity of the State of Mississippi.

• United States Passport.

• Government issued employee ID card.

• Firearms License.

• Student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college.

• United States Military ID.

• Tribal photo ID.

• Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the United States government or any state government.

• Mississippi Voter Identification Card.

If a registered voter does not have any of these acceptable forms of photo ID, a Mississippi Voter ID Card will be provided, at no cost, to the voter at any Circuit Clerk’s office in Mississippi.

 

Opinion:

24,000 BTUs for Mother’s Day

I’m sure hoping Granny’s rose bush keeps blooming until Sunday so I can mix a big wad of it in... READ MORE

Hope we don’t expire before February 16
Tax Cuts are short-sighted actions
Drug Court works
Fire Sessions
Give Credit where Credit is due

Obituaries

JAMES L. OTT

James L Ott, 82, was at home with his heartbroken family, as he quietly slipped from life into... READ MORE

Bro. Leon Stuart
Sylvia Ann Roland
Gerry Michael Shoemaker
Mildred Jean Wilcher
Dorothy “Dot” Leonard

Social

Forest News

Happy Birthday:

May 16 JoAnne Dearman, David Tabor, Mrs. H.L. Hegwood, Stephanie Griffin... READ MORE

Morton News
Making Smores is messy fun with the grandkids
The Message
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.