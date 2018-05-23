East Central CC to increase tuition costs in coming year

The East Central Community College Board of Directors approved a three percent increase in tuition costs at their May meeting. The new tuition increase is set to take affect with the upcoming school year beginning on July 1.

Full-time students at East Central CC for the fall semester 2018 and the spring semester 2019 will see an increase of $40 per semester, from $1,290 to $1330, which equates to an approximately three percent rise in costs.

Additionally, there will be a $5 per credit hour increase for part-time students from $115 to $120 per credit hour.

There will be no increase in room-and-board fees. The college will continue the implementation of a tiered-tuition rate for the Dual Credit Program.

In a prepared statement the East Central Community College Board of Trustees states, “even with the approved increase in tuition, it is anticipated that ECCC students will continue to benefit from the lowest tuition in the state of Mississippi based on preliminary reports from other community and junior colleges in the state.”