ECCC SBDC offers May Business Seminars

  • 598 reads
Wed, 05/02/2018 - 11:09am

The East Central Community College Small Business Development Center will host two free business seminars during the month of May, one in Decatur and one in Philadelphia.

Cash Flow Projections for Your Business will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the Workforce Development Center, located on the Decatur campus. The seminar will provide entrepreneurial financial training by demonstrating the process of establishing and analyzing capital requirements and cash flow projections for a business plan, break-even analysis, and introduction of the contribution margin.

First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Neshoba Business Enterprise Center, located at 1018 Saxton Road, Suite 101, in Philadelphia. This workshop will include basic steps in starting your own business including regulations such as licenses and permits, legal forms of ownership, basic marketing concepts, lending terminology and an outline for a business plan.

Ronnie Westbrook, SBDC director, will serve as facilitator for both events. For more information, contact Westbrook at rwestbrook@eccc.edu or 601-635-6297.

 

Opinion:

Hope we don’t expire before February 16

With April 2018 in the record books, it seem a few observations are in order. First off, the... READ MORE

Tax Cuts are short-sighted actions
Drug Court works
Fire Sessions
Give Credit where Credit is due
Patriotism at its finest

Obituaries

Gerry Michael Shoemaker

Gerry Michael Shoemaker, born September 3, 1964, in Morton, MS, passed away at his home in D’Lo... READ MORE

Mildred Jean Wilcher
Dorothy “Dot” Leonard
David Scott Bassett
Betty Naomi Chambers Davis
Millard Dewitt Shows

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.