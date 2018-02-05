ECCC SBDC offers May Business Seminars

The East Central Community College Small Business Development Center will host two free business seminars during the month of May, one in Decatur and one in Philadelphia.

Cash Flow Projections for Your Business will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at the Workforce Development Center, located on the Decatur campus. The seminar will provide entrepreneurial financial training by demonstrating the process of establishing and analyzing capital requirements and cash flow projections for a business plan, break-even analysis, and introduction of the contribution margin.

First Steps-The Process of Starting a Small Business will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 21, 2018, at the Neshoba Business Enterprise Center, located at 1018 Saxton Road, Suite 101, in Philadelphia. This workshop will include basic steps in starting your own business including regulations such as licenses and permits, legal forms of ownership, basic marketing concepts, lending terminology and an outline for a business plan.

Ronnie Westbrook, SBDC director, will serve as facilitator for both events. For more information, contact Westbrook at rwestbrook@eccc.edu or 601-635-6297.