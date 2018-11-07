Election results in amid ‘extremely’ low turnout in Scott County

The Mississippi Secretary of State, Delbert Houseman, has certified the 2018 runoff election held on June 26. Amid low voter turnout around the state and here at home in Scott County two winners have claimed primary victories and will move on to the general election in November.

In the 3rd Congressional District Republican runoff Michael Guest took 65 percent of the vote statewide and claimed victory over Whit Hughes who received 35 percent of votes. In Scott County, Guest received 71 percent of votes to Hughes’ 29 percent.

In the Senate Democrat runoff, David Baria won the spot in the general election by taking 65 percent of the statewide votes while Howard Sherman received 35 percent of the total state votes. Here in Scott County the outcome was different with Sherman receiving 65 percent of the country votes and Baria receiving 34 percent of votes. David Baria will move on to the general election in November.

The overall turnout for Scott County was extremely low and was reported at 10 percent which equates to 1900 votes out of a possible 18,654 registered voters.