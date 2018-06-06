Ellis graduates from MSMS

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 9:50am

The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) would like to congratulate the Class of 2018 on their upcoming graduation. Specifically, they would like to honor Margarete Gabie Ellis. Ellis, formerly of Forest High School, is the daughter of LeaAnn and Wesley Ellis. She will be attending Sweet Briar College in the fall, where she plans to study biological science.

MSMS is the state’s nationally recognized residential high school for academically advanced eleventh and twelfth graders. Graduating classes have averaged $21 million in scholarship offers for the last five years; graduates attend universities all over Mississippi and the nation.

 

