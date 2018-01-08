First day of 2018-19 School year nears

Local schools are in full swing preparing for the new school year and for students to arrive on campus. School staffs have been preparing throughout the summer but preparations have kicked into high gear this week and will continue to ramp up until the first day of school.

Many local schools are welcoming new administrators and teachers to their staffs and are excited to get the 2018-2019 school year underway.

The first full day of classes for students at both Forest Municipal School District schools and Scott County School District Schools is August 7. Teachers at the schools have already returned to the classroom and are preparing to welcome their new classes and start a new academic journey with their students. Local schools will hit the ground running and will have a full schedule throughout the month of August until the first scheduled holiday of the year which is Labor Day on September 3.

All school’s offices are open daily and if any parents have questions, concerns or need information about the fast approaching first day of school they should contact their child’s school office. The numbers to all local school offices are listed below.

• Forest Elementary 601-469-3073

• Hawkins Middle 601-469-1474

• Forest High 601-469-3255

• Lake Elementary 601-775-3011

• Lake Middle 601-775-3614

• Lake High 601-775-3248

• Morton Elementary 601-732-1780

• Betty Mae Jack Middle 601-732-6977

• Morton High 601-732-6210

• Sebastopol Attendance Center 601-625-8654

• Scott Central Attendance Center 601-469-4883

With school beginning that also means the beginning of practice for fall sports. High school girls’ softball teams officially began practice on July 23 and are looking forward to their first games which will begin on August 11. High school football, the king of Friday nights, began practices on July 30. 2A-3A-4A schools will begin their football seasons on August 24, and 1A-5A-6A will begin their seasons on August 31. Area high school football teams will hold scrimmages and pre-season games between August 10 through August 24. Summer has all but come to its end and now all Scott Countians gear up for the 2018-2019 school year and sports seasons and all the action begins next week.