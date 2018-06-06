Forest man arrested in federal drug bust ‘Operation High Life’

  • 205 reads
Wed, 06/06/2018 - 10:28am

Jimmie Terrell Harrison a.k.a. “Chuckie,” 43, a resident of Forest, was one of 11 suspects arrested, and accused, by federal agents of trafficking drugs through East Central Mississippi and several other states.

As first reported by WLBT television, U.S. Attorney Michael Hurst announced the names of those who were indicted Thursday during a press conference in Jackson. The indictments, and arrest, resulted from an extensive Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation identified as “Operation High Life”.

The alleged drug network covered several states including Mississippi, Texas, California, Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia and involved the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The arrests of all 11 individuals was carried out in a collaborative law enforcement effort on May 30.

“Yesterday’s arrest are a result of the commitment and tenacity that our law enforcement brethren have to dismantling criminal organizations wherever they may be found,” said Hurst. “Because of this work, our streets, neighborhoods and citizens in East Central Mississippi are safer today.”

Of the 11 individuals arrested eight were from Philadelphia, one from Louisville and one from Dallas, TX.

Harrison is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

As of press time Harrison was being held in the Madison County Detention Center without bond.

Scott County Sheriff, Mike Lee, was unavailable to comment as to the role the Scott County Sheriffs Department may have played in either the investigation, or the arrest, of Harrison.

 

Obituaries

DeEtte “Tump” Jones

Mrs. DeEtte “Tump” Jones, age 90 and a resident of Forest passed away Saturday, May 26, 2018 at... READ MORE

Dora Nell Lindsey
Edwin Doyle Brantley
Marlene Anthony
Christopher Howard Allen Clark
Jerry Glynn Thrash

Social

Union Grove/ Steele News

Unlock your Door

VBS is in full swing this week at Union Grove United Methodist Church... READ MORE

Midway News
Pleasant Hill News
Thelma Keyes
Lone Pilgrim News
Ringgold News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.