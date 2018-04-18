Health Fair set for April 26

Scott Regional Hospital, A Division of Rush Health Systems, will be holding their 2018 Annual Health Fair, “Carnival to Better Health” on Thursday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the hospital located at 317 Highway 13 South, Morton.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse through booths provided by hospital departments, specialty services, and partnerships. A variety of free health screenings and demos, as well as lots of health information will be available.

Learn about the many services provided by Scott Regional and Rush, and receive information from the case management department on the Swing Bed Program. Stop by the “Ask A Pharmacist?” booth provided by the pharmacy department to talk with Gera Bynum, PharmD.

The staff of the rehab department will be available to answer questions about rehabilitation. They will also have information on services including physical, occupational, and speech therapy. The rehab staff will provide grip strength screenings.

Fannie Easterling, LPN, will demonstrate basic life support and how to use an AED. The staff of Senior Care will provide depression and anxiety screenings.

Cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure checks will be done by the nursing services department. The respiratory department will provide O2 SATS and the laboratory department will provide blood typing.

The health information department will provide information on the process to obtain medical records in an electronic or paper format.

The radiology department will provide information on their services, as well as information on back and bone health. Clark Medical Clinic, Primary Healthcare Clinic, and Rush Family Practice-Lake will also be available with information about clinic services. Population Health Scott Clinics will provide handouts and educational material on chronic care. Free lunch will be available at the dietary department’s booth.

Eye screenings will also be available along with other booths such as the Division of Medicaid, MS Organ Recovery Agency, Morton Healthy Hometown Committee, Restorix Health, Social Security Administration, Morton Homemakers Club, Scott County Extension Service, SafeKids MS @ Children’s of MS led by UMMC, Mississippi Rheumatology & Osteoporosis Center, PLLC, Center of Hope, and the Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition of Rankin, Scott & Simpson Counties.

A variety of health information including diabetes, heart, cholesterol, blood pressure, mental, nutrition, obesity, hand washing, and much more will be available.