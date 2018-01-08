MBS ‘Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway’ Blood Drive coming to Vowells

  • 93 reads
Wed, 08/01/2018 - 10:47am

Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive in Forest, Saturday, August 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at Vowell’s Marketplace. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a gift card (while supplies last).  All donors will be registered in the MBS Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway for a chance to win $1,000!

The Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, August 18, is now under way! Every week during the promotion, Mississippi Blood Services will be giving away $1,000 to a donor. All donors at all blood drive and fixed site locations are eligible. One donor every week will win $1,000 during the 12-week promotion. Donations count Sunday through Saturday; names will be drawn the following Monday. Every time a donor donates during the promotion, he or she is eligible to win in that week’s drawing. Mississippi Blood Services is giving away $12,000 during 12 weeks of summer — $1,000 to a donor every week for 12 weeks.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit the MBS Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information.

 

Obituaries

Ricky “Rick” W. Dry

A native of Forest, Mississippi, Ricky Wayne Dry, was born December 20, 1948, and passed away... READ MORE

Denard Glovis Greene
Deborah K. “Debbie” Derrick
Bro. Marvis Leon Everett
Joshua Dreammer-Lane Taylor
Clara Sue Wallace Savell

Social

Library Labs to begin in August

The Forest Public Library is headed back to school this fall with a series of workshops... READ MORE

Chess club plans meetings
Mr. Hunter, Miss Myers to wed Saturday, Aug. 4
Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.