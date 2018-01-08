MBS ‘Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway’ Blood Drive coming to Vowells

Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive in Forest, Saturday, August 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The MBS Donor Coach will be at Vowell’s Marketplace. Donors will receive a T-shirt and a gift card (while supplies last). All donors will be registered in the MBS Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway for a chance to win $1,000!

The Save Our Summer $1,000 Giveaway summer promotion, which runs through Saturday, August 18, is now under way! Every week during the promotion, Mississippi Blood Services will be giving away $1,000 to a donor. All donors at all blood drive and fixed site locations are eligible. One donor every week will win $1,000 during the 12-week promotion. Donations count Sunday through Saturday; names will be drawn the following Monday. Every time a donor donates during the promotion, he or she is eligible to win in that week’s drawing. Mississippi Blood Services is giving away $12,000 during 12 weeks of summer — $1,000 to a donor every week for 12 weeks.

Donating blood is safe, simple and it saves lives. Donors must be at least 16 years old (16-year-olds need signed parental consent, visit the MBS Web site for a copy of the form), weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID. Visit us at msblood.com or call us at (888) 90-BLOOD (902-5663) for more information.