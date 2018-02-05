Poll shows voters think Legislature should address roads and bridges

Mississippi voters believe legislators should act immediately to develop a long-term, comprehensive plan to address maintenance of Mississippi’s roads and bridges, even if it means increasing fuel taxes.

In a poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, 84 percent of likely voters believe it is the legislature’s responsibility to come up with a long-term solution. Two thirds of voters see raising the fuel tax as a viable solution, provided the increase is phased in. When asked if they supported a four-year, phase-in of up to 12 cents a gallon, 67 percent support such a plan, with 18 percent opposed.

“I commend the Legislature on trying to find various methods to fund roads and bridges. The public is well aware of the decline in our states roads and bridges but not so aware in the decline of buying power in our current funding structure,” said Mike Pepper, Executive Director of the Mississippi Road Builders Association. “While considering all options, we should not ignore the fuel tax user fee continues to be one of the easiest and fairest long-term, comprehensive fixes to the lack of stable funding.”

Voters also believe the fuel tax should be used to pay for roads and bridges by 57 percent compared to 9 percent using property taxes.