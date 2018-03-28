Seaney announces retirement from EOC

After 20 years of making sure that Scott County is safeguarded from storms, large scale emergencies, and other types of threats from mother nature or mankin; Alvin Seaney has announced his retirement March 30.

The Emergency Management Operations Director will be turning over his responsibilities to Forest Fire Department Captain Mike Marlow.

Upholding the job of being the Director of Emergency Management is not a walk in the park. “This is a 365 day job, from working a gut spill then going to a shooting on christmas morning,” Seaney said. “I couldn’t have done all this without the help of my wife Shelia, Deputy Director.” “We are a team and thats what it takes along with the volunteer fire fighters and others.”

With any job comes the good and along with the good comes the bad. “I have done this job for 20 years and it has it low sides and high sides, but I will say it again — my job wouldn’t have been made possible if it wasn’t for the help of the fire departments though out the county and here in Forest,” Seaney said.

He also said that Scott County has one of the greatest volunteer groups of firemen in the state, “if not the country.”

“Several other agencies in the state and federal levels respond quickly when certain events take place either be it from mother nature or man,” Seaney explained. It has been Seaney’s job for the last twenty years to be the liaison for Scott County.

It was his duty to make sure that grants, plans, and trainings were taking place and he knew the right people to call to get the job done.

“I have enjoyed working with different agencies throughout the years,” Seaney said. “But most of all I have enjoyed working with the officials of Scott County. They have done a great job when it comes to the equipment and other needs.”

In 1997 Seaney worked part time as the Fire and 911 Coordinator. In 1999 he became director of Emergency Management. In 2001 he became a partner with homeland security. In 2004 he switched over from part time and started working full time as the Director of Emergency Management.

Seaney’s main concern has always been the safety of the people of Scott County. Seaney concluded by saying, “this has been a great experience. Its now time that I spend time with my family and go fishing.”