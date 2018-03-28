Suspect in custody for breaking into Forest business

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:08am
A suspect is in custody following a burglary in downtown Forest last Wednesday morning.
The incident involved one suspect that fled the scene after allegedly breaking into the Sprint Convenience store on the corner of Hwy 80 and East 3rd Street.
“The individual that broke in the store was Daryel Donald of Battle Road in Forest,” Chief Will Jones said. “The officers arrived at the seen and were very persistant in the process of catching the suspect.”
Donald is now in custody at the Scott County detention center being charged with burglary and a $5,000 bond has been set. Donald as of press time had not made bond.

