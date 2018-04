Mr. and Mrs. Ray Gomillion, Ray’s Radiator & Machine Shop of Forest recently won a trip to Washington, D.C. for being one of the top Exmark dealers in a six-state region. R.W. Distributors, Inc., the Exmark Distributor, awarded this trip for outstanding sales of Exmark mowers. Ray Gomillion was honored with an Exmark plaque during the awards banquet in Washington, D.C. Robert Whitehead, left, president of R.W. Distributors, Inc. presents Gomillion with the award.