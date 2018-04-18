Betty Naomi Chambers Davis, age 85, passed away at Anderson’s Regional Medical Hospital on April 10, 2018.

Betty was born in Morton, MS to James and Bessie Chambers. Betty married Raymond Davis on September 18, 1949.

She is survived by daughters, Shelia Ann Walker (Cletis McCara), Rachel L. Smith and Ginger Fox (Bill); grandchildren, David McArthur, Betty Jean Hutto, Naomi McMillan (Tony), Shea Marcum (Jeff), Blake Trammell, Matt Fox and Rachel Fox; 8 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers were Blake Trammell, Jeff Marcum, Ronnie Creel, Dalton McArthur, Randy Madden and Kenrick Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bessie Lee Chambers; husband, Raymond Davis; and grandson, Billy Ray Gatlin.

Visitation was held Friday, April 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel of Forest. Services followed at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Greg Massey officiating. Burial was at Hillsboro Baptist Church Cemetery in Hillsboro, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation can be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children.