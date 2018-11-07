Bobby Stroud

Wed, 07/11/2018 - 10:02am

Mr. Bobby Stroud, age 76, passed away Sunday June 10, 2018 at his residence in Lake, MS. Visitation was held on Tuesday June 12, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:50 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday June 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS. Officiating was Rev. Larry Duncan. Burial followed in the Salem Baptist Cemetery in Lake, MS. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Bobby was a lifelong resident of Lake, MS. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and work on cars.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Lula Stroud; three sisters, Shirley Traxler, Billie Jean McCann and Joyce Daniels. He is survived by wife, Nadine Stroud of Lake, MS; three children, daughter, Dena Vowell (Randy) of Lake, MS; sons, Mike Stroud (Teresa) of Forest, MS and Tim Stroud (Ruby) of Lake, MS; sister, Carolyn Miley of Lake, MS; and seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Greg Bennett, Kendall Hughes, Donnie Posey, Cody Mulford, Mason Posey and Michael Wilkerson. Honorary Pallbearers were Jessie Stroud, Billy Cox, Jimmy McDill, and Corey Stroud. 

