Carol Ann Jones, age 56, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday August 22, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:20 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Services were held Wednesday August 22, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Burial followed at Ephesus Baptist Cemetery in Forest, MS. Officiating was Dr. Jim Everett, Rev. Brian Jones, and Dr. Richard Clark. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Jones had lived in Batesville, MS for the past six months, having moved from Quitman, MS where she lived nine years and also lived in Forest, MS for most of her life. She was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. Carol Ann taught speech therapy at Lake and Morton Elementary Schools during her tenure as a Speech Therapist. She loved reading and enjoyed woodworking, painting and working in her yard.

She is preceded in death by, her parents, Rev. Kenneth and Thenetia Jones, one brother, David Jones. She is survived by her brother, Mark Jones (Gale) of Batesville, MS; nephew, Brian Jones (Stephanie) of Iuka, MS; niece, Melanie Stokes (Jay) of Louisville, MS; great nieces and nephews, Sydnee Stokes; Hadlee Stokes; Knox Stokes; and Lyndi Jones.

Pallbearers were Justin Miles, Jeremy Miles, Johnny Nutt, Truman Bell, Ben Stewart, and Heath Warren. Honorary Pallbearers were Trudie Blalock, Sheron Eaves, Sandra Ivy, Brenda Nutt, and Leroyn Wyatt.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 3535 Ephesus Rd. Forest, MS. 39074

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website: www.wolffuneralservices.com