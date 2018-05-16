Christopher Howard Allen Clark, age 47, and a resident of Morton passed away on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the MS Care Center in Morton.

Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Clark, Rev. Marty Wilson, and Rev. Tal Vardaman officiating. Interment followed in the Morton Memorial Gardens under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

Visitation was Monday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Clark was a native of Scott County, who will be remembered for his love of writing, the arts, music, history, genealogical research, and the company of friends and family. Traveling, going to ball games, and fishing were favorite past times. He was an avid user of social media such as Facebook. He enjoyed spending time on his iPad, listening to music while enjoying his favorite brew of coffee. Chris Allen had a strong will that was demonstrated daily throughout his illness that was an example to others. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Morton.

He is preceded in death by his siblings: Eunice (Dr. Liles) Williams and Johnny Rogers; brothers-in-law: William Oscar Westberry and Roger Westberry.

Survivors include his parents: Dr. Howard D. Clark, MD and Jackie Newsom Clark of Morton; his siblings: Neva (Jere) Jefcoat of Brandon, Janie Westberry of Conehatta, Patricia Westberry of Morton, Judge David (Pam) Clark of Morton Bettie Ann Anderson of Morton, Rebecca Rogers of San Francisco, CA, Carolyn Rogers Bevan-Thomas of Brandon, Cathy (Richard) Flores of San Francisco, CA, Jack Rogers of Oxford, and Angela “Gigi” Proctor of Nashville, TN, and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com