Wed, 07/18/2018 - 9:55am

Clara Sue Wallace Savell, age 88, of Brandon, passed away on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital.

Funeral services were  Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. from Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon with Rev. Carl Pruitt and Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial followed in Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery, Forkville, MS. Visitation was Tuesday, July 17, 2018 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and again on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. -9:45 a.m.

Clara was born in Scott County on May 25, 1930 to the late Charlie Wallace and Mary Ophelia Robinson Wallace. She was a Homemaker. Clara was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Savell.

She is survived by her husband, J.T. Savell; children, Jay Savell (Sarah), Jon Savell (Vickie), Teresa C. Savell, Jan Savell Hankins (Mike), Joel Savell (Teresa), and James Savell (Regina); 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

