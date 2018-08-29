Services for Colonel Bert Gilmore were held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at Sebastopol Baptist Church. Burial with military honors was in the Sebastopol City Cemetery. Dr. David Rives and Rev. J. Clark officiated.

Visitation was held from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 28, 2018, at Sebastopol Baptist Church and also one hour prior to service on Wednesday at Sebastopol Baptist Church.

Colonel Bert Gilmore, 57, of Sebastopol, passed away surrounded by his precious family at his home in Neshoba County after a 17 month battle with lymphoma.

Bert, a veteran of Afghanistan, retired from the Mississippi National Guard after 33 years of service. He began his service with the Decatur, Mississippi unit as a private. After receiving his commission through ROTC at Mississippi State University, he rose to the rank of colonel with his last assignment as Military Personnel Officer of the Mississippi National Guard in Jackson.

Most recently, Bert served as an Extension Agent with the Mississippi State University Extension Service in Neshoba and Jasper County. He was a graduate of Sebastopol High School, East Central Community College, and received his master’s degree in Agriculture and Extension Education at Mississippi State University.

Bert was an active member and deacon of Sebastopol Baptist Church. He was an Eagle Scout and a long term Scout Master for Sebastopol’s troop 78. Bert was a fourth generation farmer on his family farm. He loved nothing more than working his land and seeing after his cows and horses.

Bert is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Carleen Jones Gilmore; his daughter Lacey Gilmore Tharp and husband Garrit; his son Tyler Gilmore and wife Amber; granddaughters Falynn Roe Gilmore and Freya Joan Gilmore; his mother Joan Ware Gilmore; and his sister Vivian Gilmore Partain and husband Robbie. Bert was preceded in death by his father Kendal Gilmore, his paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Gilmore and his maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Roger E. Ware.

Pallbearers were Scott Breedlove, Dan Byram, Denarius Evans, Sean Hillman, Danny Loper, Eric Madden, Lynn Pippen and Austin Stamper.

In lieu of flowers, Bert’s family asks that you support missions or Gideon’s International.