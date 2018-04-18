David Scott Bassett

Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:40am

David Scott Bassett, 55, of Forest, Mississippi, died Friday, April 13, 2018 at Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born Wednesday, January 2, 1963 in Forest, Mississippi.

Visitation was held on Sunday, April 15, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel in Forest, Mississippi. Funeral Services were held Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel of Forest with burial at Red Top Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. James Shoemaker officiated. Colonial Chapel of Forest was in charge of arrangements.

He was preceded in death by Marion Scott Bassett (Father), and Elsie Etoile Bassett (Mother).

Survivors include Christy McCoy (Michael) (Daughter), Jennifer Nicole Gunter (Joseph Lee) (Daughter), Debbie Turner (Daughter), Stephanie McCoy (Chris) (Daughter), Heather Martin (John Austin) (Daughter), 23 Grandchildren, Carl Bassett (Terrie) (Brother), Nancy Hammon (Hilton) (Sister).

Pallbearers were Family and Friends.

Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelforest.com

 

David Scott Bassett
