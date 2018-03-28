Services for Mrs. Debbie French were held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with burial in the Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Hall and Bro. Tod Thompson officiated.

Visitation was held 5-8 p.m., Thursday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Debbie French entered this life on October 14, 1958, to Frank and Dorothy Clark. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, David French; her son, Josh French, his wife Sarah, and their children Zeanna and Zander; her son, Levi French and his wife Sandy; one sister, Linda Jones and her husband Donald, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Dorothy Clark and one sister, Cathy Clark.

Debbie was a school teacher for 22 years in the Scott County School System who worked tirelessly to educate her students and impact their lives with her kind heart and her Christian values. She did not just teach; she wanted to prepare them for every aspect of life by arming them with the knowledge of salvation. Debbie served the Lord in every aspect of her life as a wife, as a mother, as a sister, as an aunt, as a grandmother, and as a friend. She delighted in serving the Lord and taking care of her family. Even after she had become very ill, she was thrilled to see her grandchildren Zeanna and Zander after school each day so that she could teach them. She also continued to give of herself by visiting others who were sick.

Humble, kind, generous, loving, faithful, gracious, and strong are some of the words that people might use to describe her, but the word Christian sums her up as a human being. No one had to ask her about her faith because she lived it every single day, even in the face of death. Throughout her sickness, Debbie taught us all to keep our faith and trust in God.

I hope that I see the world as you did cause

I know a life with love is a life that has been lived.

So I’ll sing Hallelujah

You were an angel in the shape of my Mom

When I fell down you’d be the one there holding me up

Spread your wings as you go

And when God takes you back we’ll say Hallelujah

You’re home…

Pallbearers were Pete Graham, Ken French, Dusty Jones, Ronnie Thrash, Joey Etheridge, Terry Thrash, Jason French and Tommy Moore. Honorary Pallbearer: Dusty Vance