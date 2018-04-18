Dorothy “Dot” Leonard

  • 84 reads
Wed, 04/18/2018 - 11:41am

Dorothy “Dot” Leonard of Trussville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Dot was a native of Sebastopol. She proudly served in the Women’s Armed Corp (WAC) for the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan. She retired from The Scott County Times after 21 years of service.

She was a committed member of Deerfoot Baptist Church where she served in the library, on the flower committee and loved spending time with her friends from her Sunday school class and bible study classes.

Dot loved playing cards and fellowshipping with her friends at The Trussville Senior center. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sara Underwood and her brother, Nicholas Underwood. She is survived by her children, Linda Risher (Dan), Connie Hunter (Cowan), and Sydney Mahony (John); her 7 grandchildren, Ben & Kirk Risher, Sara Grace & Riley Hunter and Addison, Elizabeth and Jack Mahony; her great grandchildren, Riley and Ryann Risher, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation was Friday, April 13, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Deerfoot Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. at Deerfoot Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Pastor Mark Gainey officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deerfoot Baptist Church, 5450 Mount Olive Church Road, Trussville, Alabama 35173. Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home directed.

 

Obituaries

Dorothy “Dot” Leonard

Dorothy “Dot” Leonard of Trussville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Dot was a... READ MORE

David Scott Bassett
Betty Naomi Chambers Davis
Millard Dewitt Shows
Lotta L. McCombs
James W. Wolverton

Social

Miss Hattie

This is a new recipe shared by a friend, and we have all made it at least twice...maybe more.... READ MORE

Slaughter Library/Legacy Foundation
Harperville News
Union Grove/ Steele News
Thelma Keyes
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.