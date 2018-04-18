Dorothy “Dot” Leonard of Trussville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. Dot was a native of Sebastopol. She proudly served in the Women’s Armed Corp (WAC) for the U.S. Army in Okinawa, Japan. She retired from The Scott County Times after 21 years of service.

She was a committed member of Deerfoot Baptist Church where she served in the library, on the flower committee and loved spending time with her friends from her Sunday school class and bible study classes.

Dot loved playing cards and fellowshipping with her friends at The Trussville Senior center. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sara Underwood and her brother, Nicholas Underwood. She is survived by her children, Linda Risher (Dan), Connie Hunter (Cowan), and Sydney Mahony (John); her 7 grandchildren, Ben & Kirk Risher, Sara Grace & Riley Hunter and Addison, Elizabeth and Jack Mahony; her great grandchildren, Riley and Ryann Risher, and many other family members and friends.

Visitation was Friday, April 13, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Deerfoot Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 10:00 a.m. at Deerfoot Baptist Church. Burial followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Pastor Mark Gainey officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Deerfoot Baptist Church, 5450 Mount Olive Church Road, Trussville, Alabama 35173. Deerfoot Memorial Funeral Home directed.