Edward Daniel Robinson of Norwood/Young America, MN, a former resident of Forest, MS passed away on July 29, 2018, at the age of 70. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Bertha Robinson, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Marie and Al Clous, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joann and Dick Scott.

Ed was born on October 31, 1947, in Traverse City, MI. He graduated from Central High School in 1965 and joined the Navy in 1966. He married the love of his life, Marlene Clous, on April 8, 1972. Ed loved small game hunting, deer hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He was employed by Chef Pierre in Traverse City, MI, Sara Lee in Forest, MS and retired from Legendary Baking in Chaska, MN.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marlene of MN; daughters, Jennifer Monk (Brandon) of Forest, MS; Katie Robinson of MN; brother James Robinson of RI; sister Eva (Ed) Osga of MI; two grandsons Tyler and Daniel Monk of Forest; and numerous sister and brother in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood/Young America, MN. Burial will be held at Memorial Gardens in Traverse City, MI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ascension Respect Life or Catholic United Financial.