Estelle Boxx

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 9:53am

On July 25, 2018, Estelle Irby Boxx passed away after nearly 94 years of life.

Estelle was born on September 27, 1924 in Scott County to Amos and Letha Irby. She was the oldest of six siblings. She married the love of her life, Pete Boxx on November 30, 1945, and had two daughters, Dixie and Joyce.

She was a lifetime homemaker, and worked at Sunbeam Clock Factory to put her girls through school. She was a charter member of New Liberty Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully until her death. She loved quilting, cooking, reading her Bible, working puzzles, talking on the phone, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Boxx; parents, Amos and Letha Irby; brother, Marbo Irby; and sister, Lannie Kimble.

She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Anthony (Teddy) of Morton and Dixie Vance (Charles) of Brandon; grandchildren, Amy Sugg (Lee) of Morton, Chris Anthony of Brandon, Jay Anthony (Jamey) of Pelahatchie, and Allie Walters (Tyler) of Brandon; and eight great grandchildren, Trace Sugg, Madison and Abby Anthony, Hudson, Cullen, and Taylor Anthony, and Stella Grace and Charlie Walters. She also leaves behind a brother, Marlon Irby (Shirley) of Pearl; two sisters, Cleo McCollum of Pascagoula and Carolyn Boyd (George) of Morton; and numerous other family and friends.

Services were held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at New Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Paul Smith and Dr. Clarence Cooper officiated the service with Billy McCurdy providing special music and Allie Walters presenting the Eulogy. She was laid to rest in the New Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Estelle was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend; and she will be greatly missed by all.

 

