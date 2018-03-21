Frances “Fran” Rester

Frances “Fran” Helen Rester, 84, of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at her home. A Celebration of Life for Mama Fran was Friday, March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Crossgates UMC with Rev. Chris Cumbest and Rev. John Moore officiating. Entombment followed at Lakewood Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon. Visitation was also Friday, March 16, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. at Crossgates UMC.

Fran was born January 4, 1934 in Los Angeles, CA to the late William Roy Hughes and Fannie Ruth Madden Hughes. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Hughes and Barbara Roberts. Fran is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Robert Rester of Brandon; three sons and their spouses, Robert “Rusty” Rester (Diane) of Brandon, Dennis F. Rester (Susan) of Brandon, and Dr. Benjamin Talbot Rester(Allison) of Hattisburg; brother, Jim Hughes of Double Springs, AL and sister, Susan Burns of Columbus; grandchildren; Danielle Parvin (Dr. Steven Parvin), Nicholas Rester, Nathan Rester, Sydney Rester, Katie Rester, Sarah Lane Rester, and Will Rester; great granddaughter, Emma Grace Parvin.

Fran grew up in Forest and graduated Forest High School in 1952. She was a charter member of Crossgates UMC and UMW. She was a member of Pathfinders Sunday School Class. Fran supported her husband while he attended college and medical school. She retired from Family Medical Clinic as Office Manager where she ran the practice.